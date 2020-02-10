Rio Ferdinand and his wife Kate exposed their family lives as they prepare to become a step family in a new documentary.

The BBC One documentary Rio and Kate: Becoming A Step Family shows how the former TOWIE star became the stepchild of former Manchester United footballers after the death of his first wife Rebecca Ellison.

Rebecca died in 2015 10 weeks after being diagnosed with breast cancer. She was just 34 years old.

Rio and the couple’s three children, Lorenz (12), Tate (10) and Tia (8), survived.

In the program, Rio discussed his fears that he would “never be happy” after his wife’s death.

The footballer, who became an expert, spoke about how “satisfied” he was with the fact that only he and his young children “happened”.

Rio has been with Kate, 28, since 2017 after getting to know each other through mutual friends during his vacation in Dubai in late 2016.

The couple has made their own documentary about becoming a stepfamily

The couple went public with their relationship in 2017 when Kate decided to give up their role in The Only Way is Essex, citing Rio and the family as reasons for their departure.

Over a year later, Rio and Kate announced that they were engaged.

The 41-year-old raised the question with the help of his three children in November 2018 at a helipad at the St. Regis Hotel in Abu Dhabi.

The couple married in September 2019 in front of family and friends in a lavish three-day celebration.

The cliff ceremony was held at Hotel D Maris Bay in Marmaris, Turkey, where Rio’s daughter Tia performed as a maid of honor.

After the romantic wedding, Rio said, “I really feel like Kate has been sent to us after we’ve all gone through, she came into our lives at the most perfect time.”

And Kate said, “It’s nice to be Ms. Ferdinand. He is my soul mate. It was certainly an emotional journey, but it’s worth everything.”