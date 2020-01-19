advertisement

London-based pop artist Rina Sawayama has announced her full-length debut, SAWAYAMA. The album will be released on April 17th via Dirty Hit. Along with the LP news, Sawayama has shared her new song “Comme des Garçons (Like the Boys)”. Hear it below. Scroll down to see the album art, track list (which contains the single “STFU!”) And Sawayama’s next tour schedule.

Sawayama said of “Commes des Garçons (Like the Boys)” in a statement:

On the one hand, when I wrote this song, I wanted to explore lyrically

the idea that humans have to accept negative male tropics to appear

confident while on the other hand sonorous homage to the early

2000s dance tracks that made me confident. The idea that the

A socially acceptable form of trust is to act “like that”

Guys ”, otherwise a woman is called a slut – but we are in the club

reclaim the word “bitch” as a sign of extreme trust (“yes

Bitch ”,“ working bitch ”). I wanted to sit these two together and make one

Club fashion banger that makes you feel like THIS bitch, whoever you are

are.

Rina Sawayama has recorded SAWAYAMA in London and Los Angeles. She worked on the album with Danny L. Harle, Clarence Clarity, Bram Inscore, Nate Company, Nicole Morier, Lauren Aquilina and Johnny Latimer. She said of the record:

The album is ultimately about family and identity. It’s about

understand each other in the context of two opposing cultures (for me

British and Japanese), which means “belonging” when there is a development at home

Concept of finding out where you sit comfortably and awkwardly

outside of stereotypes, and ultimately trying to be fine with just being

You, warts and all.

Sawayama:

01 dynasty

02 XS

03 STFU!

04 Comme des Garçons (Like the boys)

05 Akasaka Sad

06 Paradisin ‘

07 love me 4 me

08 Bad friend

09 Fuck this world (interlude)

10 Who will save you now?

11 Tokyo love hotel

12 Chosen Family

13 snake skin

Rina Sawayama:

04-24 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater

04-25 San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

04-27 Portland, OR – Holocene

04-28 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

05-01 Minneapolis, Minnesota – Fine Line Music Cafe

05-02 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

05-03 Toronto, Ontario – The Mod Club Theater

05-06 Washington, DC – Union Stage

05-07 New York, NY – Webster Hall

05-08 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

05-09 Philadelphia, PA – The foundry at Fillmore

05-14 Glasgow, Scotland – King Tuts

05-15 Manchester, England – Gorilla

05-16 Birmingham, England – O2 Intitute Birmingham

05-21 London, England – Electric Brixton

