London-based pop artist Rina Sawayama has announced her full-length debut, SAWAYAMA. The album will be released on April 17th via Dirty Hit. Along with the LP news, Sawayama has shared her new song “Comme des Garçons (Like the Boys)”. Hear it below. Scroll down to see the album art, track list (which contains the single “STFU!”) And Sawayama’s next tour schedule.
Sawayama said of “Commes des Garçons (Like the Boys)” in a statement:
On the one hand, when I wrote this song, I wanted to explore lyrically
the idea that humans have to accept negative male tropics to appear
confident while on the other hand sonorous homage to the early
2000s dance tracks that made me confident. The idea that the
A socially acceptable form of trust is to act “like that”
Guys ”, otherwise a woman is called a slut – but we are in the club
reclaim the word “bitch” as a sign of extreme trust (“yes
Bitch ”,“ working bitch ”). I wanted to sit these two together and make one
Club fashion banger that makes you feel like THIS bitch, whoever you are
are.
Rina Sawayama has recorded SAWAYAMA in London and Los Angeles. She worked on the album with Danny L. Harle, Clarence Clarity, Bram Inscore, Nate Company, Nicole Morier, Lauren Aquilina and Johnny Latimer. She said of the record:
The album is ultimately about family and identity. It’s about
understand each other in the context of two opposing cultures (for me
British and Japanese), which means “belonging” when there is a development at home
Concept of finding out where you sit comfortably and awkwardly
outside of stereotypes, and ultimately trying to be fine with just being
You, warts and all.
Check out Pitchforks “The 20 Best Pop & R&B Albums 2017”, with Sawayama’s mini album “RINA” at number 19.
Sawayama:
01 dynasty
02 XS
03 STFU!
04 Comme des Garçons (Like the boys)
05 Akasaka Sad
06 Paradisin ‘
07 love me 4 me
08 Bad friend
09 Fuck this world (interlude)
10 Who will save you now?
11 Tokyo love hotel
12 Chosen Family
13 snake skin
Rina Sawayama:
04-24 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater
04-25 San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall
04-27 Portland, OR – Holocene
04-28 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile
05-01 Minneapolis, Minnesota – Fine Line Music Cafe
05-02 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge
05-03 Toronto, Ontario – The Mod Club Theater
05-06 Washington, DC – Union Stage
05-07 New York, NY – Webster Hall
05-08 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
05-09 Philadelphia, PA – The foundry at Fillmore
05-14 Glasgow, Scotland – King Tuts
05-15 Manchester, England – Gorilla
05-16 Birmingham, England – O2 Intitute Birmingham
05-21 London, England – Electric Brixton