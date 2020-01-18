Rihanna spotted hanging with ASAP Rocky after breaking up with boyfriend Hassan Jameel

advertisement

Rihanna was spotted with rapper A $ AP Rocky on Friday evening, just hours after it was reported that she had broken up with billionaire friend Hassan Jameel. The singer “We Found Love” joined the rapper “Live Fast” at the benefit concert for Yams Day 2020 in New York City. Another Rihanna ex-boyfriend, Drake, was also spotted at the event.

Saturday is E! News released a photo of Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky laughing behind the scenes of the concert, honoring the late A $ AP Yams.

The concert at the Barclays Center took place one day before Yams’ fifth anniversary, Billboard reports. The cast also included Young M.A., Sheck Wes, Kenny Beats, Pi’erre Borowski, Metro Boomin, Nav, Lil Yachty, Slowthai and others. Rocky brought Jim Jones on the stage as a surprise guest towards the end of the show.

Yams, real name Steven Rodriguez, was a co-founder of the A $ AP Mob. He died on January 18, 2015 at the age of 26 from a drug overdose. Group members said his death was due to his sleep apnea.

Rihanna and Rocky have been at the center of romantic rumors in the past. They were already seen kissing on the set of his music video for “Fashiona Killa” in 2013. Rihanna also attended Rocky’s December concert in Sweden and they posed together for pictures at the 2019 British Fashion Awards.

In October, Rihanna was caught on camera with Rocky, the A $ AP mob, while participating in a rap fight, TMZ notes.

Sources told Us Weekly on Friday that Rihanna and Jameel had split up after three years of dating. Jameel is the vice president and vice chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel, who is run by his family. The company has interests in several companies around the world and sells Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Saudi Arabia and other markets in the Middle East.

Jameel and Rihanna kept their relationship out of the spotlight, but the singer said she was “naturally” in love during an interview magazine profile in June 2019. Rihanna, however, avoided commenting on marriage plans.

“It has only become clear to me in recent years that you have to take your time because your mental health depends on it,” Rihanna said in an interview. “If you’re not happy, you won’t be happy even if you do things that you enjoy doing. It would feel like homework. I never want work to feel like homework.”

“My career is my goal and it should never feel any different than a happy place,” she added. “I made small things big, like going for a walk or going to a grocery store. I started a new relationship and that’s important to me. It was like, ‘I have to take my time.’ ‘

