Rihanna separates from her boyfriend Hassan Jameel after a three-year relationship

advertisement

Rihanna and her boyfriend Hassan Jameel have reportedly split up. The two have been together for almost three years before they stop. They mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight, but in an interview in June 2019, Rihanna said she was “naturally” in love with Jameel.

A source told us Weekly Friday that the “Umbrella” singer and Jameel had split up.

Rihanna and Jameel, both 31, were first connected in June 2017 after being photographed together in Ibiza. A source told Us Weekly at the time they “had been dating for a few months”.

advertisement

The couple managed to keep their relationship private. It wasn’t until June 2019 that Rihanna spoke about the relationship and told Sarah Paulson that she was “naturally” in love with an interview profile. She wouldn’t say anything about marriage plans.

“Only God knows, girl,” Rihanna said to Paulson. “We plan and God laughs, don’t we?”

In the same interview, Rihanna discussed how she realized that it is important not to focus solely on one career.

“It has only become clear to me in recent years that you have to take your time because your mental health depends on it,” she said. “If you’re not happy, you won’t be happy even if you do things that you enjoy doing. It would feel like homework. I never want work to feel like homework.”

“My career is my goal and should never feel any different than a happy place,” she continued. “I made small things big, like going for a walk or going to a grocery store. I started a new relationship and that’s important to me. It was like, ‘I have to take my time.’ ‘

Other insiders said that Rihanna and Jameel’s relationship worked at Us Weekly because they were opposed.

“Rihanna and Hassan get along very well and their personalities go well together,” a source told the magazine in September. “They’re both so different, but it works for them.”

Jameel is the vice president and vice chairman of his family’s company, Abdul Latif Jameel, who has exclusive sales rights for Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabia. Before that, he was married to the art critic Lina Lazaar from 2012 to 2017.

Rihanna released her last album Anti in January 2016. Since then she has focused on her fashion labels Fenty Beauty and Fenty. She also appeared in Oceans 8 and is reportedly working on a new album.

Photo credit: Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

—–

Subscribe to GroupChat, the official reality TV podcast from PopCulture.com! Click here to watch it or listen below.

WATI! Click Play and listen to GroupChat’s NEW Episode 19! We’re talking about the major Oscar snubs, the bachelor’s epic champagne goal, what’s going on with the marriage of a particular DWTS professional, and Kim Kardashian is getting excited about what she didn’t do in a basketball game. Tap on “Play” and log in!

advertisement