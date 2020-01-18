Rihanna, Saudi beau is said to have been divorced after three years

advertisement

Sat, 2020-01-18 11:05

DUBAI: Rihanna and her Saudi beau Hassan Jameel have reportedly gone their own way, according to reports in the American media.

The American weekly published Friday about the split, but did not shed light on the reasons behind the alleged split.

advertisement

Rihanna gave no indication of an upcoming beak in a sit-down with Interview magazine in 2019, saying: “I got a new relationship, and it’s important to me. It was like,” I have to make time for this … I will close things for two days, three days at a time.On my calendar we now have the infamous “P”, which means personal days.

“Just as I cherish my businesses, I have to cherish this,” Rihanna said, referring to her reported relationship with Hassan Jameel, a Saudi businessman, to whom she was first linked when a photo of them went viral in 2017.

Main category: LifestyleArt & CultureTags: RihannaHassan Jameel. [TagsToTranslate] Jubail

advertisement