Rihanna may not have given us the album we expect, but she has been working on a special creative project ID card Journal titled “Rihannazine“, Which celebrates the magazine’s 40th anniversary.

Rihannazine highlights a cast of brilliant change makers who want to redesign the culture and their communities in 2020. Rihanna and iD selected 43 inspiring people for the issue in fashion, art, film, music and activism, creating a more inclusive and diverse future. They contain Rico Nasty, Kelela, Young M.A, author Roxane Gay, Skylar Diggins, #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, Bella and Gigi Hadid, and more.

The one-time limited edition number was recorded by the world-famous photographer, Mario Sorrenti and will be available to buy worldwide on January 27 with a limited edition of 5,000 copies. Rihanna has this to say about the magazine:

For me, this very special issue of i-D stands for change and culture, dedicated to a few people who are gradually transforming communities into fashion, music, art and activism and creating a more inclusive and diverse future.

Photo credit:

photography: @mario_sorrenti

Her: @naphiisbeautifulhair

Consider: Kanako Takase

Nails: @Jennynails

