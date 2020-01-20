Rihanna & A $ AP Rocky Spark Dating Rumors After Singer's Reported Decay | The latest hip hop news, music and media

advertisement

Rihanna A single woman has been reported to have split up with her nearly three-year-old friend, the billionaire of Hassan Jameel, a Saudi citizen, after it was assumed. Now it’s about the Barbadian superstar and the chatter A $ AP Rockyafter the couple was recently seen in New York.

A Rihanna fan page over the weekend showed that Rihanna, 31, and Rocky, 31, were hanging out at A $ AP Mob’s annual YAMS Day concert at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn on Friday, January 17. In the film, Rocky and Rihanna can be seen in front of a graffiti mural in two shots posted by the Twitter account @TeamOfRihanna.

advertisement

Observers with eagle eyes noticed that Rocky and Rihanna were seen together before the last weekend. Last month, the couple took part in the London Fashion Awards 2019. There were also rumors from 2013 regarding the entertainers and the alleged romantic involvement.

An official word from Rihanna regarding the rumored separation from Jameel has not yet emerged, and it seemed as if the two were only in good relationship with each other at the end of last year.

–

Photo: Getty

advertisement