NEELTJE JANS, Netherlands (AP) – Call them horsemen by storm.

While much of Northern Europe brought its knees on Sunday hoping that storm Ciara would quickly pass through the winds of the hurricanes, an intrepid group of cyclists took advantage of the conditions to participate in the Dutch championships in headwind cycling.

The ingredients were simple: a simple bike without a gear, without a lightweight carbon racing frame, without a falling handlebar, strong legs, steel determination and wind. A lot of wind.

Completing the 8.5-kilometer route along the coast of the province of Zeeland in the south of the Netherlands and over a storm water barrier when strong winds drove the drivers with sand from the nearby beaches was anything but easy, even for experienced drivers. The organizers ultimately provided vomit buckets.

“I survived, but it’s very difficult,” said 56-year-old Hans Deting, whose right hand is dripping with blood after being blown off his bike.

The idea of ​​crashing headlong into a violent storm sounds crazy, but it is surprisingly popular in the Netherlands, where many people commute to work despite the wind or rain. Around 11,000 people were interested in participating online, but the organizers only had a maximum of 300 places available.

According to the organizer, this was as close as possible to an alpine stage in a bike race.

“We call this the Dutch mountain,” organizer Robrecht Stoekenbroek told The Associated Press. “It’s like climbing the 10% slope with the worst bike imaginable.”

With red and white wind socks in the wind, the drivers leaned over the handlebars and tried desperately to stay as aerodynamic as possible. Many participants wore tight Lycra cycling clothing.

One man made a bold fashion statement by wearing a body decorated with Brussels sprouts over his bike gear.

When crossing the storm border of Oosterscheldekering, the drivers meandered over the bike path to keep their balance.

“There is no hiding place,” said Stoekenbroek.

Many participants who drove individually against the clock were not interested in their time. It was just about finishing the event.

“This is a bucket list thing,” said Edwin van Gaalen, gasping for air against his handlebar after he was done.

He paused to explain further.

“Once you’ve done it, you want to do it twice. And more and more, because this is an experience you have to experience, “he said.” So I can talk a lot about it, but you have to participate to feel the wind, to feel the experience, to take everything. “

