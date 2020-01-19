Ricky Gervais names his top 5 favorite albums of all time

advertisement

Ricky Gervais, the stand-up comic and actor behind the hit shows like The Office, Derek and After Life, has spoken about some of the legendary musicians who have shaped his vision over the years.

Music has always been anchored in Gervia’s work. After Gervais and his bandmate Bill Macrae started life in the entertainment industry in the 1980s, they were later contracted by London Records and the comedian got a first impression of the limelight as a performer.

Despite his musical roots, he could not have predicted that his next major musical appearance as David Brent would be at The Office. But Gervais’ love of music was a deep-seated character in the groundbreaking comedy, although Brent’s lyrics may not have portrayed it in the best way.

Gervais, a well-known atheist with a strong belief in science, once said: “Science seeks the truth. And it doesn’t discriminate. For better or worse it finds out things. Science is humble. It knows what it knows and it knows what it does not know. It bases its conclusions and beliefs on hard evidence – evidence that is constantly updated and improved. “

He continued: “It does not offend when new facts emerge. It encompasses the body of knowledge. It does not hold on to medieval practices because they are tradition.”

Given his stance, it only seems fitting that David Bowie, the Starman himself, was heavily represented when Gervais unveiled the five albums he has listened to the most throughout his life. Bowie, whose music and personality was undoubtedly out of this world, was inducted into the Science Fiction Hall of Fame because his appearance regularly included themes of the afterlife between music and film.

In an interview with GQ, Gervais once said, “Heroes should be someone who saved your life, or a relative, or someone who donated his kidney.” The interviewer continued to urge Gervais to play along with the question. Name each icon he loved could be called a “hero”, David Bowie. “He has colored my life in many ways,” he said.

He added, “I knew David Bowie as a friend and I had to remember this is my hero.”

When Gervais released his five albums, it should come as no surprise that two additions from Bowie made the cut. However, it might raise a few eyebrows considering that both Aladdin Sane and Diamond Dogs are records that represent him.

Elsewhere, Neil Young’s crop makes the cut, as does Cat Stevens Teaser and The Firecat. At the top of the stack? It is the second studio album by Thom Yorke and Radiohead, The Bends.

Which 5 albums have you heard the most in your life? Be honest, not trendy.

Mine are:

1. Radiohead, The Bends

2. Cat Stevens, Teaser and The Fire Cat

3. David Bowie, Diamond Dogs

4. Neil Young, harvest

5. David Bowie, Aladdin Sane

– Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais), May 29, 2019

“When I first met him, I was somehow newly famous,” said Gervais once when he remembered Bowie. “Shortly after The Office paused and I was invited to one of those VIP things at the BBC where Bowie was playing a few songs, General Manager Greg Dyke came up to me and said, ‘You’re a big Bowie fan, are you Not? “” Yes / Yes. ”

He added: “There is me and Greg Dyke to meet David Bowie. He opened the door and said hello Salman. He ate a snack. He didn’t know who I was. ‘

“We became penpals and I invited him to do extras and he said” yes “which was amazing. That was the last TV show he did,” he recalled. Our relationship was bizarre and surreal, and I felt so privileged to know him, I never forgot that he was my hero even when he became my friend, ”he later wrote for The Hollywood Reporter.

Below is a playlist of all five records.

