Rickie Fowler, Scottie Scheffler in the Desert | National sport

LA QUINTA, California (AP) – Rickie Fowler joined The American Express for the first time in six years to prepare for the next two weeks with Torrey Pines and TPC Scottsdale.

After two days, he’s ahead of schedule and shoots an 8-under-64 card on Friday at PGA West’s Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course to secure the lead in the second round with Scottie Scheffler.

Fowler was ready to travel over the hill to San Diego and Torrey Pines last week at the nearby Madison Club with his sixth PGA Tour title and the first to Phoenix a year ago after finishing fifth at the Sentry Tournament in Kapalua of champions.

“It was nice to work a little, practice a little, and play here in the desert to get used to being back in the desert,” said Fowler, who grew up in Murrieta, about an hour away I saw this as something that would be the best opportunity for me to get into that west coast swing to get the game where I want and to play well. “

He opened at the La Quinta Country Club at 65 on Thursday.

“These courses are scary, but I think there’s a fine line between playing out here and the way you come by,” said Fowler. “If you drive well and make good approach shots, you can do a lot of birdies, but if you’re a little off you have to look for par. I have the feeling that I have found my way around the two golf courses so far. “

He played his last nine in 6-under-30 and made a 6-foot eagle putt on the par-5 fourth, four birdies and two large par-par pairs on numbers 6 and 7.

“It’s always nice not to return shots, especially in a tournament like this where the results are usually on the bottom,” said Fowler. “Bogey almost feels like giving two shots back.”

With 15 under 129, he had the lowest 36-hole score of his PGA tour career.

Scheffler played in the same third of the field as Fowler in the Pro-Am event and also opened with rounds of 65 and 64. He fucked the first four holes and six of the first seven Friday, then bounced off a double bogey on the par -4 18th with an eagle and two birdies in his second nine.

“I wish the double wasn’t there, but it was still a very good result,” said Scheffler. “I feel like I played pretty well, just did a good job managing my game, and gave myself a lot of looks. I got off to a pretty hot start today and played pretty solid after the two pack of 18. I stayed in a good place mentally and was able to make some good shots. “

The 23-year-old former University of Texas star is in his first season on the PGA Tour after winning twice and leading the Korn Ferry Tour Final and overall points list.

Fowler and Scheffler will play on Saturday at the PGA West Stadium Course, the venue for the final tournament.

Tournament host Phil Mickelson needed a low lap Saturday on the Stadium Course to make the cut after laps of 70 and 72 in his first start of the year.

Andrew Landry was a blow from the lead after a 64 at La Quinta.

Tony Finau, 15th in the world rankings, took a big step on the Nicklaus layout with a 62. Finau played alongside Mickelson and was back twice with 13 strokes after the best round of the first two days.

Defending champion Adam Long was inferior to Nicklaus-Platz 5 after 70.

