Rick Tocchet of the Coyotes says the break comes in time

advertisement

FILE – In this October 5, 2019 file, Rick Tocchet, Arizona Coyotes head coach, laughs during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Glendale, Arizona (AP Photo / Darryl Webb, USA) with Jason Demers (55). File)

After the street game against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday afternoon, the Arizona Coyotes will not be back on the ice against the Anaheim Ducks until January 29, taking a much-needed break for a tired team.

advertisement

“The energy level was a bit low … I think the schedule caught up with us,” said Coyotes head coach Rick Tocchet Burns and Gambo on 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station when he came to the show on Friday.

The game against the Oilers will be the team’s 27th street game this season, after the Los Angeles Kings, who will play their 28th street game of the season on Saturday night.

The Calgary Flames will play their 27th street game of the season on Saturday.

According to Tocchet, the multi-hour trips are difficult if the team doesn’t have a two or three day break between games.

“Every team has quirks in their schedule. I just think that this is not the cheapest schedule in the first three quarters,” said Tocchet.

Despite the difficult schedule, the Coyotes were one of the best teams in the distance. This is an important reason why the coyotes rank first in the Pacific division.

Arizona has a 14-9-3 record on the road behind the Washington Capitals.

However, the Coyotes haven’t had the same success on home ice, with a 12-10-2 record this season at the Gila River Arena.

The Coyotes have only had two home games with four games so far. The last time they hosted Dallas, St. Louis, Anaheim and Philadelphia in the seven days around the New Year holidays. Most are either two or three games.

According to Tocchet, the quick home defeats could explain the team’s struggles at home.

“Sometimes you like to be at home and play five or six games. You can breathe a little, ‘said Tocchet.

The coyotes will have a chance to find a home advantage after the break. In mid-March there is a home advantage of four games and five games in a row on home ice.

While players enjoy a much-needed break, Tocchet is sent to St. Louis to train the Pacific Division’s all-star team.

TOCCHET TO COACH THE ALL STAR TEAM OF THE PACIFIC DEPARTMENT

He was appointed head coach of the squad by the NHL on Thursday, replacing Gerard Gallant, who was fired as head coach of the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.

Tocchet said Gallant called the NHL and advised Tocchet to take his position.

He will be the only representative of the Coyotes in the All-Star game after the goalkeeper Darcey Keumper was selected, but was unable to walk due to an injury.

While Tocchet wishes a Coyotes player to be on the ice to represent the team, he believes the break will be useful to keep the boys healthy and mentally charged.

advertisement