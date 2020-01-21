Rick Ross shows complexly how crazy his sneaker collection is The latest hip hop news, music and media

advertisement

Before rappers and singers made social media their personal lifestyle of the rich and famous, MTV Cribs was the next thing we had to see to see how our favorite microphone rips and Henny Sippins celebrities lived their lives from the camera.

Now Complex is moving the rappers to a time of flaunting their lavish home and converting all the benefits that came from the wealth phase into a crib-like MTV episode with the Bawse Rick Ross. Ricky Rozay accompanies Joe La Puma and his camera team on a large tour of his 100-room house in Atlanta, where he keeps his impressive sneaker collection in different rooms due to the volume. Must have a team. You can’t do that yourself. “Sneakerhead goals for real.

While his mansion houses all kinds of priceless statues and paintings, true sneakerheads are only blown up by his extravagant kick collection, which contains enough grails to get Indiana Jones to try to break in the crib (but he will not found out alive), blown away. From the rare Air Jordan III with the Lakers Colorway to the Nike Air Mags “Back to the Future”, Ross’s personal collection is a wet dream for collectors around the world. Heck, son, was preparing to hit a DMC DeLorean whip just to show these futuristic kicks. That is Ballin. “

Watch the episode below in its entirety and try not to get annoyed if Ross doesn’t stow his kicks in the original boxes or plastic containers. We are pretty sure these rooms are temperature controlled to ensure that his sneakers get the right clean air they need for a very long life. Mess in these rooms have their own oxygen tanks just for that purpose.

