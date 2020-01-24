advertisement

Ever since Rick Ross came into the game, he’s been one of the toughest rappers in the rap game. Even though he’s married to “life,” it looks like Rozay is trying to really find his way.

For his Summer Walker-assisted visuals for “Summer Reign”, the Bawse lets a fat young woman into his life on his property, where he woos her with the lavish lifestyle and the promise to find his coffin when all is said and done. We bet he won’t let them rock exclusive sneakers from his collection. No real sneakerhead would let their love go that far.

On the other side of the south, Yo Gotti appears until the election year 2020 and in his clip for “H.O.E. (Heaven On Earth) ”weighs a red hat labeled“ Make The Hood Great Again ”while answering questions from the press. We need this hat.

Check out the rest of today’s publications, including works by Flipp Dinero with Rich The Kid, Bun B with Young Dolph and Maxo Kream, and more.

RICK ROSS FT. SUMMER WALKER – “SUMMER REIGN”

YO GOTTI – “H.O.E. (HEAVEN ON EARTH)”

FLIPP DINERO FT. RICH THE KID – “Look at me”

BUN B FT. YOUNG DELPH & MAXO KREAM – “IN MY TRIBE”

MARLO FT. FUTURE & LIL BABY – “1. N 3.”

SHOTTA SPENCE – “ARRIBA”

PARISALEXA – CHOCOLATE

