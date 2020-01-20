Richmond will close on January 27 due to a teacher rally

advertisement

Richmond Chief Inspector says so many teachers are planning to attend a meeting at Capitol next week to support more school fees that the district needs to cancel classes.

Richmond Public Schools published a statement on Sunday from Chief Inspector Jason Kamras that the schools would close on Monday 27 January.

Kamras said that nearly 700, or about a third, of the teachers in the district were planning to take personal leave to participate in the rally.

He said it would not be possible to secure enough substitutes. Proponents of education call for more funding than what Ralph Northam has allocated in his proposed budget.

