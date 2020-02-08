JOSEPH JOHNSON / STUFF

Richie McCaw after coast to coast finish at New Brighton Pier.

Richie McCaw says he is “much happier” with his second place finish this year from coast to coast in a two-day tandem race after a breathtaking second race.

McCaw and teammate Rob Nichol moved from third to second at the end of day one, 12 minutes behind winners Josh Harris and David Slater, who left them 28 minutes after day one.

It was a stark contrast to last year when McCaw fell ill the night before and struggled with limited energy. He fueled himself with baby food and gummy bears because that’s all that would stay down.

The former All Black captain said it felt good to do well this time after last year’s battle against the disease during the race.

“Much happier this time. I was frustrated last year because I was a scam, but it was good not to be like this and to give it a good boost.”

JOSEPH JOHNSON / STUFF

Dave Maitland, 62, congratulated nine-time winner Steve Gurney after the 26th Coast-to-Coast race.

He said the first day was hard and the wind and rain on the second day created some “other” conditions, but overall it was going well.

“We had a hard day running and my teammate (Rob Nichol) had a little bit of cramping that slowed us down a bit, but I think that’s the nature of it,” said McCaw.

“The river was pretty perfect for us today (day two) until we got to the other south. My legs know they did something, but we’re in reasonable shape.”

JOSEPH JOHNSON / STUFF

37-year-old Geoff Cooper from Auckland and his 2-year-old son Elias walked into the sand dunes in New Brighton after Geoff had traveled from coast to coast for the first time.

Good friends McCaw and Nichol, who started under the nickname “Best Foot Forward”, also took part in the Godzone and Defiance adventure races together.

At the tandem event, both competitors complete the entire course over two days. They stay 50 meters apart and walk sections while paddling the stage of the Waimakariri River in a double kayak.

Nichol, who is an avid adventure racer himself, said the thrill of meeting other like-minded people in the race was just as rewarding as releasing a tough time.

JOSEPH JOHNSON / STUFF

Steve Gurney, the nine-time Coast to Coast winner, was also there to greet the participants who came to the finish line of New Brighton Pier.

26-time Dave Maitland (62), who has been participating in the Coast to Coast for more than a quarter of a century, was also represented in this year’s race.

Maitland said the event offers something new every time.

“I know there are people who do the event once because it’s on their bucket list and they want to tick it off, and there’s nothing wrong with that.

JOSEPH JOHNSON / STUFF

Robin Judkins, founder of Coast to Coast, welcomes the participants who come to the finish line of New Brighton Pier.

“For me, the event is very focused on what I enjoy in life. I like a challenge and I love being outside, so I do it because I enjoy it.”

Auckland’s Geoff Cooper relaxed with his 2-year-old son Elias and his in-laws on the sand dunes after finishing the 2-day individual race. It was the first time Cooper had attended the event, although he had previously participated in similar races, he said.

In a late change, organizers scrapped the goat pass crossing because the Otira and Deception rivers were too dangerous to cross. Instead, an alternative route for mountain running was worked out.

The Coast to Coast is the brain child of Robin Judkins. In 1982, he and 11 colleagues pioneered the same 243 km course that is used today.

The first official race was held less than a year later on February 26 and 27, 1983. Judkins had planned a field of 35, but was surprised when 79 entries were received. The appearance of the race was much more relaxed than it is today. One of the motorcycles even had a child seat and there was a canvas kayak.

In May 2013, Robin Judkins sold the Coast to Coast to Queenstown-based Trojan Holdings. Robin Judkins remains racing ambassador and congratulates the athletes on their performance.