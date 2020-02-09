Everton striker Richarlison can concentrate on the last third instead of letting the defensive responsibility complain.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti announced that the Brazilian international now mainly plays as a center forward with 4: 4: 2 alongside Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Both achieved the 3-1 victory at the Crystal Palace.

Occasionally, Richarlison falls back on the left role he had under former manager Marco Silva, but Ancelotti doesn’t want him to worry too much about tracking no matter where he plays.

“Richarlison can also play on the left, but we don’t have to do a lot of defense,” said the Italian after the Brazilian scored a brilliant and decisive single goal to bring his Premier League record to nine this season.

“He has to be fresh when we have the ball, he can play right and left without thinking too much about defensive work.

“We have to thank Richarlison for scoring a fantastic goal in a counter attack. That was the crucial point and after that our control over the game was good.

“It was an excellent counterattack, he’s a fantastic player, very young and very important to us. It was an outstanding goal. “

There was no doubt as to the quality of the goal the Brazilian scored with a 1-1 success after Jordan Pickford’s mistake allowed Christian Benteke’s first goal since April to lift Bernard’s first-half volley.

When he received a push from his attacking partner, he ran towards the fast retreating Gary Cahill and shot across Vincente Guaita with a number of Palace players without approaching him.

It was a crucial goal as Everton was in danger of cracking in the 10 minutes after the equalizer.

The roles were reversed within two minutes when Richarlison’s header bounced off the crossbar and Calvert-Lewin scored his 11th league goal of the season.

“Strikers who score goals are important, they need the support of other players – in some parts of the game we have achieved good results and in others we have achieved better results,” added Ancelotti, who admitted that he was the first Game hour was not satisfied Winger Theo Walcott suffered a knee injury on Sunday, which requires a scan.

The win made it 17 points from Ancelotti’s eight games and lifted a side in the relegation zone two months ago to within five points of the top four.

Palace are without wins, however, and only four points from the last seven games and their problems in the lead – they are the lowest top-tier goalscorers with 23 goals from 25 games – hurt them.

“Our goal difference is still much better than that of many teams around us,” said manager Roy Hodgson, trying to stay positive.

“You saw how the team played and how many opportunities they created. If we can continue to do that, the goals will surely come. “