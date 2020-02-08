Richarlison’s great individual goal gave Everton a five-point lead over the Champions League spots after a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace.

The performance included the bad one – Jordan Pickford howled after Christian Benteke equalized – and the brilliant – wonderful goals from Brazilians Bernard and Richarlison – before Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s late goal gave the Toffees another shine.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side sat over Manchester United and scored with Fifth Sheffield United, who host Bournemouth on Sunday.

It’s hard to imagine that the team was in the top three two months ago after they just fired Marco Silva, but the turnaround that the Italian was overseeing was hugely impressive.

A total of 17 points from his eight competitive matches are only surpassed in the same period by the neighbors and the runaway Premier League leader Liverpool.

Palace, however, went in the opposite direction with no wins and just four points in the last seven games.

Two of those points came against Manchester City and Arsenal, but it only looked shortly after that manager Roy Hodgson had won his first win at Goodison Park in nine attempts at the start of the second half, when a previously anonymous Wilfried Zaha was alive for a short period has been. Christian Benteke scored his first goal of the season (Martin Rickett / PA)

He used Benteke for his first Palace goal since April and panicked Everton for 15 minutes before Richarlison stole his thunder halfway through the field to score and equalize in favor of the hosts.

Previously, Bernard’s goal, the Brazilian who used an exquisite controlled technique to score a flank from Theo Walcott, which had just flown over Calvert-Lewin’s head and defeated Vicente Guaita, had kept his place in goal, despite last week’s goal howled against Sheffield United.

Walcott’s 50th preparatory work in the Premier League was supposed to be his last engagement when he left for an injury shortly thereafter and ended the personal swing he had built up with his winner against Watford last week.

At his 350th Palace appearance, Zaha had seen so little of the ball that he swapped the flanks to try his luck on the right and thought he would have received a penalty when he flew over Pickford to seventh place in the Premier League (Martin Rickett / PA)

The same could not be said minutes after the break when Zaha played in Benteke. The Belgian international’s shot had all the features of a confident striker who hasn’t scored in more than nine months, but would have been delighted if Pickford had tried to save the ball from under his outstretched hands and body.

Richarlison saved his teammate with his heady run and goal when he shot at Calvert-Lewins striker, holding Gary Cahill back before Pickford recovered with a direct shot from Benteke’s header.

It was then up to Guaita to fend off a breathtaking parade and raise a hand to refuse Gylfi Sigurdsson after sneaking into the goal position.

Calvert-Lewin ended the game with a shot home after Richarlison’s header bounced off the crossbar.