advertisement

SpectreVision is released Richard StanleyColor Out of Space in theaters this weekend and as we recently learned, it’s not the only one H. P. Lovecraft History that SpectreVision and Stanley want to bring to the screen in the near future. In fact, they want to build a whole “Lovecraft universe” of films, and next Stanley will record it The Dunwich horror,

In a conversation with Rue Morgue before the release of Nicolas Cage’s leading role Color Out of Space, Stanley only noticed last week that the filming of The Dunwich Horror “hopefully” will start later this year. He also confirms that each of his planned Lovecraft adjustments will exist in the same world that begins with this year’s Color Out of Space.

“I’m happy to say that Basically, SpectreVision has illuminated two more Lovecraft adjustments in green. and I’m preparing my new adaptation of The Dunwich Horror“He said of the website.”It will be located in the same milieu as Color Out of Space, in a disaster-stricken region in Arkham County in the near future, Hopefully we can get this on camera this winter. ‘

advertisement

Stanley added, “With Dunwich horror, We go to campus and return to Miskatonic University for the first time since re-animator, We will also deal with that Necronomicon, the black book at the core of the myth. I’m really looking forward to getting my hands on this. ‘

Lovecraft’s short story The Dunwich Horror was published in 1929. It is about a mysterious monster trapped in a farmhouse. It grows and grows and finally breaks free.

advertisement