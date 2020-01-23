advertisement

Of all the short stories by the productive horror author, H.P. Lovecraft’s Color Out of Space is often seen as his best. It is not only the author’s personal favorite, but also one of the most popular stories among readers and critics. It is a family farm devastated by an alien meteorite that spreads its indescribable dazzling color across the country and turns the flora and fauna into terrible things. It is a story that has often been adapted for the screen, but for Richard Stanley, the release of Color Out of Space on January 24, 2020 marks the end of a seven-year journey to realize this film. What was the story of Lovecraft that made Stanley fight so hard and long to make his vision come true?

It turns out to be very personal.

Stanley tells us:HPL is my mother’s favorite writer. She read his things to me when I was a kid. Then my mother died of cancer very slowly over a period of 10 years. During that time, I read most of Lovecraft’s material to her and saw firsthand how different parts of her personality collapsed when she mutated and died. Finally it stopped hydrating and feeding them. Which is something that is reflected in the bow in color. She knew we made the film before she died, but as was typical for Lovecraft, she was very skeptical about the whole thing. I wanted to have a posthumous conversation with HPL because it is obviously a kind of negative father figure that has been looking over my shoulder since I was seven. “

“I was fascinated by how popular Lovecraft is today like never before. What about the early 21st century that suddenly made this really weird, crazy 1920s writer as popular as he is, despite being a racist is a misogynist, there are all sorts of terrible things about his personality. Lovecraft is bigger than ever, Stanley says, “I think it’s partly because we all live in a world where we’re no longer sure that humanity will really be there in a few hundred years, or what kind of world our kids will live in. “

Stanley continues: “There is also something to do with the slow but irreversible breakdown of mainstream religion. Most people don’t convert to orthodoxy like Catholicism, Orthodox Judaism or Orthodox Islam these days, which raises the question of whether something creates us and whether these created deities are human-friendly or whether they created us by accident or whether they don’t know us at all. That puts us in a kind of Lovecraftian mood. “

Nicolas Cage Stars in Color Out of Space as Nathan Gardner, alpaca farmer and patriarch of the Gardner family. Interestingly, Cage almost appeared in Stanley’s Dust Devil, which was released in 1992. While working on Mandy, the producers of SpectreVision Cage handed over the screenplay for Color Out of Space because they thought he was an ideal candidate for the central part. Stanley says that the film would have played very differently without this casting.

“In the original draft of the film, it was a British family who played it in France, where I currently live. So it was a retired British accountant,” explains Stanley. “His family took over a French farm to breed alpacas, and was destroyed by the threat from space, and there were many jokes that they couldn’t explain their pain and problems to their neighbors because of the language barrier. I actually had Hugh Grant in mind, strangely enough. I thought Hugh Grant was having fun with Nathan. But when Nic came on board, the decision was made to move it back to its place of origin – to move it back to New England – which I think is the best decision. “

Lovecraft fans should also keep an eye on Stanley’s many strategically placed Easter eggs, such as “the weather forecast, the brief appearance of the Mayor of the Native Americans, the Necronomicon to show that it is part of a broader Lovecraftian universe.” He adds, “I would like to make another Lovecraft film.”

What would that be? “I’m tempted to try that Dunwich horror, I would like to do that. I think the Whateley family made it really difficult and I would love to see the Whateley pictures properly on the canvas. Just the idea of ​​a working class family in the back country of New England that has mingled with ultra-dimensional demons from beyond. “

It looks like Stanley is fulfilling his wish as SpectreVision “basically lit up an adaptation of The Dunwich Horror green,” as the director revealed in another interview this week.

Color Out of Space will hit theaters on January 24, 2020.

