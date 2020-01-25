Richard Sherman's comments about skipping 49ers' possible Super Bowl White House visit are arousing fans

advertisement

With Super Bowl LIV in just a week, the focus should be on the fight between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. However, there are some soccer fans on social media who are cheered on according to Richard Sherman’s comments. The 49ers cornerback said he doubted he would visit the White House if his team won the championship next week.

“I didn’t think about it,” Sherman told Scott Ostler of the San Francisco Chronicle regarding the visit to the White House. “We have a long way to go, but I doubt it.”

While there were many fans on social media who focused on the political aspects of this comment, others simply wanted Sherman to slow him down a bit. “Dare to ride the horse,” wrote one person on Twitter to get the cornerback to focus on the big game instead of Donald Trump’s presidency. Although this viewpoint was not shared by the majority of commentators.

“Again! Who cares, don’t go!” One person left a comment on Facebook. “Whatever! It’s the highlight of every Super Bowl now … they won’t! We have much bigger problems in this country than worrying about it!”

There were some users who were frustrated with the attention Sherman’s comment received, and didn’t want to talk about athletes missing out on a White House trip. That was a detail they didn’t care about. The Super Bowl is far more important than partying.

Another user group wanted to use the comment section as an opportunity to talk about their favorite team. They didn’t care that Sherman probably wouldn’t visit the White House because they didn’t expect the 49ers to win the game. These fans expected a wild appearance from Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

“KC will blow those guys away so he doesn’t have to worry about the 49ers winning the Super Bowl part,” wrote a Chiefs fan. Another added that this political discussion will be a contentious issue if Kansas City secures victory and closes the “fast food buffet” at the White House.

Interestingly, there was a fan who didn’t care whether Sherman went to the White House or not. They focused much more on the whole festival and why it exists at all. The individual expressed this point on Facebook and wrote: “I don’t understand why any sports teams go there, they have nothing to do with politics.”

The Super Bowl LIV takes place on Sunday February 2nd at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers compete at 6.30pm. ET.

(Photo credit: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images)

