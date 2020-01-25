Richard Sherman doubts that he would visit the White House if 49ers won the Super Bowl

advertisement

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will compete in championship dreams next Sunday at Super Bowl LIV. The winning team will receive the Lombardi Trophy, the right to host the 2020 opening game, and a possible invitation to the White House. If the 49ers win, will they go to Washington DC? Corner Richard Sherman doesn’t think he will.

The experienced cornerback was recently asked about his plans. He didn’t want to look beyond the game and predict a win, but Sherman gave a glimpse of whether he would visit President Donald Trump and the White House or not.

“I didn’t think about it,” Sherman told Scott Ostler of the San Francisco Chronicle. “We have a long way to go, but I doubt it.”

Sherman visited the White House in 2014 as a member of the Seattle Seahawks. This trip took place after defeating the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII, but Barack Obama was the president at the time. The commander-in-chief even teased Sherman for his infamous insults.

These post-championship trips have been a topic of conversation throughout Trump’s presidency. Whether it’s the NFL, NBA or another major sports league, the title win raises questions in the White House.

The Golden State Warriors were not invited to visit the White House after winning the 2018 NBA Championship. The 2017 invitation was withdrawn after several players announced they would not be attending the celebration.

The Philadephia Eagles were also invited to visit D.C. and the President after winning the Super Bowl LII. They were ultimately not invited after only a few players announced their participation. The rest did not travel to the White House.

The New England Patriots were scheduled to attend the championship after the last Super Bowl, but this trip was canceled due to scheduling issues. Robert Kraft’s team had previously visited the White House after every second Super Bowl win.

There is no guarantee that Sherman and his 49ers teammates will win the Super Bowl LIV. This will be the toughest game of the year given the stakes and level of competition. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has found a way to defeat almost every defense he has faced this season.

The 49ers are tested during the championship game and Sherman doesn’t look beyond this upcoming matchup. Although it looks like he won’t switch to DC if his team wins.

(Photo credit: Kiyoshi Mio / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

