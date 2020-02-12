Richard Hammond is on a mission to explore some of the greatest and worst feats of human ingenuity and engineering in Science Channel’s epic new nine-part series BIG, which premieres on Wednesday, February 12. Before the series debut, PopCulture.com launched an award-winning British car lover, presenter and presenter on a mission to explore the world’s largest structures and machines while uncovering how they have changed the world.

“I love doing engineering shows because I am fascinated by the science and the people behind some really amazing accomplishments,” said Hammond in a press release. “Whether it is a container ship that is a quarter of a mile long, or the longest railway tunnel in the world, 2 km below the Alps, or a massive hydroelectric dam or an oil platform – once you have reached a huge scale, how changes it? it works? and what is it like to live and work with it? “

Hammond will travel from Italy and Austria to the Netherlands and beyond to get behind the scenes and learn more about “the science of the great,” including demonstrations and experiments that show how much the engineers behind these structures are doing have their vision becomes a reality.

The nine-part series focuses on the world’s largest car factory in Wolfsburg, in which a Volkswagen automobile plant produces a new car every 16 seconds, as well as the Austrian mega-dam, which somehow manages to accommodate dozens of tunnels and sidewalks, while 200 Withstand millions of tons of water. The Brenner Base Tunnel, like the longest railway ship in the world, which travels from Asia to Europe with 18,000 containers weighing a quarter of a million tons, is being explored as the longest railway connection in the world.

All that and more on Richard Hammonds BIG, premiere on Wednesday February 12th at 10pm. ET on the Science Channel.

Richard Hammonds BIG was commissioned by Vice President, Original Content, Factual, Victoria Noble, with Oliver Wilson as Executive Producer for Discovery. The series is produced by Chimp Productions with Andrew Barron as the series producer and Michael Massey as the executive producer. Caroline Perez acts as Executive Producer for Science Channel.

Photo credit: Science Channel