Richard Jessee

Richard C. “Rick” Jessee will be missed by his beloved wife Julie; and daughter Carrie (Tim) Hewitt. He was proud PaPa to his grandchildren Addie and Hayes. Rick loved his family so much and is survived by his beloved sister Linda; and brother Ed; and a lot of loving in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. Rick was headed in death by his father Clarence Jessee; and mother Dean (Moye) Jessee.

Rick was born on December 22, 1953 in Princeton, WV. He graduated from nursing school in 1975 and practiced nursing until he went back to school to do his bachelor’s degree in business. He started working as a site manager in Chesapeake, VA in 1985. In 1990 Rick moved to Florida with his wife and eventually started his own construction business in Ocala. After Rick retired in 2013, he had more time to enjoy his passion for bass fishing. Rick will be missing forever from his family, friends and his beloved dog Captain Hook.

Celebration of Life is Saturday, February 15th, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at HIERS-BAXLEY Funeral & Cremation Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162.