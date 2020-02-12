PARIS (AP) – After a full Formula 1 season without a single podium finish, Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo wants to take off his shoes after a race.

“I’m definitely longing to take off my shoe. It’s been a while, “joked Ricciardo, who is celebrating the podium by taking off a sweaty racing shoe, pouring champagne into it and taking a hearty sip.

“I am optimistic. I have the feeling that there will be a little more stability in the structure this year,” he said at Renault’s start in 2020 on the Champs-Élysées on Wednesday. “We have to go forward.”

Ricciardo has not been on the podium since winning the Monaco Grand Prix with his former Red Bull team in May 2018. His best result in 2019 was fourth place at the Italian GP towards the end of the season – far from his 29 podiums, three pole positions and seven wins with Red Bull.

While preparing for his 10th season in F1, the 30-year-old Australian driver hopes that team bonding activities can help pull the French manufacturer back into the competition. He offers his first chance at his home race, the GP for the season opening in Australia on March 15 in Melbourne.

Renault dropped from fourth in the constructors’ standings last year, 54 points behind McLaren, the team to which engines are delivered.

“Personally, I take responsibility to get results immediately and to be present in the team,” said Ricciardo. “When everyone has their heads down, I also feel obliged to bring them up. Last year I learned a lot about how we can do better as a unit. “

In his first season at Renault, he finished ninth in the drivers’ championship and teammate Nico Hülkenberg in 14th. Hülkenberg, who has never been on the podium in 10 seasons, lost his seat. He was replaced by the Frenchman Esteban Ocon, who will return to F1 for 2019 after a cut by Force India.

Ricciardo’s decision to leave Red Bull, where he had a strong but tense partnership with Max Verstappen to switch to Renault, was generally seen as risky.

At Renault he felt that morale was too low, which was compounded by poor results. To improve this, Ricciardo agreed to play a central role in team retention exercises.

“We have some ideas to integrate the team not only on racing weekends. Find ways off the track to get closer as a unit, ”he said. “Because you know the person a little bit more and were different from the track with them, it’s a way to have your back and support each other more.”

The “non-F1 tasks” should drive the team members through a certain amount of physical exertion and move them closer together.

“We’ll also make a few people sweat on some outdoor activities,” he said. “Get them out of their limits and get them to put some confidence back in themselves, get them to do something that they may not have thought they were doing. It will help me for sure. “

The 23-year-old Ocon also returns with a point to prove that despite a high rating, he didn’t get a seat last year.

Again, Ocon’s ambition could sharpen Ricciardo’s driving style.

“He is young, he missed a year and this hunger will be there,” said Ricciardo about his new teammate. “It’s another person you can measure yourself against, from whom you can learn. I think it’s a good dynamic. “

