A blast at the box office, Rian Johnson‘S Knife out has made its way to nearly $ 300 million worldwide, and the wait to have a physical copy of the film is now almost over.

The thriller meets 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD February 25th! Before release, Knives Out will be released for digital purchase on February 7th.

In Knives Out …

“When the famous crime novelist Harlan Thrombey is found dead on his estate shortly after his 85th birthday, the curious and cheeky detective Benoit Blanc is mysteriously used for the investigation. From Harlan’s dysfunctional family to his dedicated staff, Blanc searches a web of red herring and selfish lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan’s premature death. “

The cast of the ensemble includes Toni Collette, Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Plummer, Michael Shannon, Chris Evans, Lakeith Stanfield. Don Johnson. Ana De Armas. Yes, every Martell. Riki Lindhome. Frank Oz. Edi Patteron and Raul Castillo,

This is a twisted web, and we’re not done unraveling it yet … #KnivesOut comes to Digital 2/7, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & DVD 2/25! 🔪

– Knives Out (@KnivesOut) January 21, 2020

