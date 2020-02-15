If you read the various comments and articles, such as the play by Chris Agar from Screenrant, it is easy to believe that Star Wars fans are trying to cause more trouble than Rian Johnson would have thought, given his praise for the rise from Skywalker was kind of surprising. Given that ROS almost seemed to negate The Last Jedi in some way, it is very easy to believe that there was a difference between Johnson and J.J. Abrams, director of ROS and a bit noisy about Johnson’s attempt with the second film in the trilogy. But at the moment there is nothing else to say as both directors are ready to praise each other and to enjoy the films that have been released to the fullest. Johnson’s ability to actually enjoy ROS was somewhat surprising as one might have thought that he would think it was an attempt to “fix” what so many fans thought of TLJ as wrong considering what is online was felt. It only takes a quick search to find out what fans have to say about Johnson’s contribution to the Star Wars legacy, as those who have a specific attitude to the film are determined to speak.

While it is a big wish for Rian Johnson to withdraw from the Star Wars franchise and not return, it is likely that he will be back at some point, even if it takes a while for people to trust him again. But at this point, fans are far more divisive than TLJ could ever have been, since many people who were expected to enjoy ROS were the most criticized. In a way, it is astonishing to think that Abrams came in and gave fans more of what they wanted, but fans were still willing to continue the flood of negative comments, as if TLJ had only been released a month ago and that Stich still had to die completely. Unfortunately, this proves that fans are insanely moody and have something to complain about almost everything, especially when it comes to Star Wars fans who get absolutely rabid when trying to explain why their mindset is right and that the story is it has been made impossible to look at, although they will look at it again and again to alert those who just don’t understand it to any inaccuracies. Seriously, it’s enough to get someone to roll their eyes and wonder why in the world we’re bothering to argue about a fictional story that admittedly could have been much more entertaining if Disney would have taken up the Legends canon, but was still given a very powerful finish.

Johnson was actually the person who said it wasn’t a good idea to take care of fans, as Umberto Gonzalez of The Wrap wrote. The need to be challenged as a viewer and entertained at the same time, in other words, to be “cared for” is entirely possible, since a director can adapt his vision and adapt a story so that a fan can enjoy it to the fullest to the idea that the director is trying to push. Unfortunately, in Johnson’s case, a compromise didn’t appear on the list of things to do when he directed TLJ because he forgot that there are some characters in the movies that you shouldn’t mess with, such as a Jedi master the unfortunate fate of being turned into an old hermit after his school burned down and his students were killed by his own nephew. Seriously, who wouldn’t try to dismantle the First Order afterwards? Old Luke would have probably rejoined the rebels and taken another tear to destroy the First Order and cover his nephew again. It has already been established that he had the skills, knowledge and experience to duel with Kylo Ren. So it would have been an easy thing to take over, although Snoke could have been a bit more of a challenge.

It’s still amusing to think that Johnson really enjoyed ROS, if only because he didn’t mind being cared for as a fan, and whether he was challenged or not doesn’t matter. The film was definitely pretty well made, although there were still many questions left to be answered and hopefully going through literature or another film in some way in the coming years. Erik Kain from Forbes has more to say on the subject. Hopefully we haven’t seen Rey’s last one, no matter what has been said in the past, since the Jedi are still a big part of Star Wars, the return of which people want to see.