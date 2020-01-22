advertisement

Director Rian Johnson has revealed the last shot in his Oscar-nominated thriller / whodunnit knife out was a bit of a “lucky coincidence” while filming.

In a recent interview in the Empire podcast, Johnson has broken down the film’s final sequence and intent to seal the film with a scene that features a “goofy modern joke mug”. Warning! There are spoilers ahead if you haven’t seen Knives Out yet!

“It’s funny, that was – it wasn’t an accident, but it was kind of an accident. A happy coincidence. I knew I wanted her to have a sip of tea in the last shot, and I had the idea of” Mine House, my rules, my coffee “as the first shot in the film – after this first big dramatic shot of the house – separated, breaking the tension with a kind of goofy modern joke mug. And I said,” Oh, it can end up being! “Then when we did this close-up, it was up on the balcony and I shouted,” Swallow the tea! “And she got it in the frame and these words came up and I just said, ‘Oh, that’s pretty nice. ‘ “

The last shot was really a perfect bow to a wonderfully constructed thriller, and even secured Johnson an Oscar nomination for the best original script.

To Knife out Johnson, who grossed over $ 250 million worldwide at the box office and received extremely positive reviews, announced that he is currently working on a follow-up that involves a new investigation by Daniel Craigs Benoit Blanc.

