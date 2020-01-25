advertisement

After the success of the first film, Knives Out writer and director Rian Johnson “absolutely” flirts with the idea of ​​making a sequel – but it would look very different.

“We had such a good time. I would hope that all of you would love it, but the thing is, and I had to tell each of them painfully, I think Daniel Craig would be the only one who would be involved, ”he told Weekly exclusively at the Beyond Words celebration, which was presented by the Writers Guild of America West and the Writers Guild Foundation on Thursday, January 23.

The thriller follows a family whose lives are turned upside down when the patriarch (Christopher Plummer) dies suddenly and a master detective (Craig) begins to investigate. The all-star cast includes Chris Evans. Ana de Armas. Jamie Lee Curtis. Michael Shannon. Don Johnson. Toni Collette. Lakeith Stanfield and Katherine Langford,

However, what 46-year-old Johnson thinks is “not really a continuation” of this story.

“It’s like Agatha Christie did with their books. It would be another secret from Benoit Blanc, ”said the Star Wars: The Last Jedi author. “And that’s what I enjoy: A completely new cast, a completely new location, a completely new secret. And it could be something completely different!”

Johnson, who will be busy working on more Star Wars films in the near future, knows that another Knives-Out type film would be an “explosion” and he can’t help but dream about it.

“I would be lying if I said that I don’t like to think of (actor and actress) wish list. I haven’t even written the script so I can’t even say who it is,” he said to us. “Even when I write, I try not to tie myself too much to someone in my head because even if he’s nine times out of ten friends, there will be a schedule and they won’t be able to do it . You can’t break your heart! “

Knives Out was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Musical or Comedy and Johnson was nominated for the Best Original Screenplay for Oscar.

With reporting from Taylor Ferber

