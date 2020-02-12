Catfight across the pond!

Real housewives from New York City Star Ramona singer scolded her ex-co-star Jill Tsarina in a private club in London and RadarOnline.com has the exclusive details of the cold movement and a photo of the night.

“Jill met Ramona and Ramona was crazy about her,” said a source about the international incident that took place in front of other bravolebrities at a members-only mystery dinner event at posh Loulou’s on February 6.

“Jill was with Julia [Angus] from Ladies of London, who serve a first-class table, ”said the source. “Ramona came in and Jill was excited to see her.”

However, the feeling was less than mutual.

“Jill and Ramona have been friends for years and Jill was thrilled to see them come in. Ramona wasn’t thrilled to see Jill, however.

“Jill went to Ramona to say hello and wanted to invite Ramona to sit at her table. They made eye contact and Ramona turned her back on her and went the other way, ”the stunned source said to Radar.

“When Jill caught up with Ramona, Ramona completely ignored her and pretended not to know her. Jill was visibly upset and tearing when she turned and went back to her table.”

The insider told Radar that Jill quickly got over the dissident.

“Jill and Ramona went through a lot together, so of course she was sad that Ramona completely and deliberately ignored her in London. But she shrugged quickly, ”the source continued. “At the end of the day, Ramona is rude to everyone and Jill doesn’t seem to be an exception.”

Scroll through the gallery for more information about Ramona who vilely abuses Jill.