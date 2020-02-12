The real housewives of New Jersey Star Dolores Catania Page Six told that her ex-husband Frank is operated on after a bad fall.

Dolores’ bodybuilder’s former spouse is being treated at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Paterson, New Jersey for detached kneecaps and tears in the quadriceps.

“This will be the first time Frank has been physically defeated,” the 48-year-old reality star said of the release at a Dolce Aesthetics event in New York on Tuesday. “He will lose his muscles for the first time in his life. These huge, large legs. These 20-inch arms. How will Frank deal with it mentally? What defined him was his body and his training.”

Frank joked about his accident in an Instagram video: “I came home late one day and didn’t do the dishes, and next Dolores throws me down the stairs.”

“Tell the truth, Frank,” said Dolores in the clip and then admitted to her ex, “I fell.”

According to Dolores, Frank’s accident occurred on Monday and he was hired for an “emergency operation” on Wednesday, February 12th.

The RHONJ star and her former husband remain friends, and she even said, her current boyfriend, David PrincipeI will stay with him in the hospital overnight until he has surgery. I’ll probably have to take care of him until he can walk again. “

Teresa GiudiceDolores co-star expects Bravo cameras to film Frank’s recovery.

“It’s a long way,” she said. “It will test its strength and maybe part of my self-growth will help it. We will make it positive.”

As readers of RadarOnline.com know, Frank was seen in front of the camera and said Dolores: “I love you,” but she didn’t want to make up with him, a source said.

While it is known that the Catanias are vacationing together, the insider told Radar: “There is no way Dolores will return to Frank. Do you know how many women he sees You’re welcome.”

And now Dolores and her boyfriend David Frank are going to be healthy again!