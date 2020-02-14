The true housewives of Orange County Star Gina cherry unit moves in with her boyfriend months after she finished her divorce Matt cherry unit,

The reality star, 35, dropped the news in an interview with PEOPLE, confirming that she and Travis Mullen take the next step in their relationship after just six months of dating.

“It’s kind of a major,” says Gina, who shares children Nicholas, 7, Sienna, 5 and Luca, 3, with her ex-husband – said. “I know it’s crazy, but we’ve been together for half a year. And when I think about it, I think,” It’s not a long time. “But I honestly feel like I’ve known him forever. It seems to take so much longer. “

The star, who regularly raves about her husband on social media, is looking forward to merging his households. As RadarOnline.com readers know, Travis has three children of his own, two girls and a boy, from his previous relationship.

“We are a modern Brady Bunch. We are just a maid to have someone to fill the middle square!” Joked Gina, adding that all the children get along well and are already treating themselves like siblings.

All six of their children will now live with them in the three bedroom house that Gina bought.

“It’s really nice to see how close the kids are and how much they love each other,” she continued. “They even all have their own space. It’s only three bedrooms, but we have three bunk beds in both children’s rooms, so everyone has their own corner. They are just so happy with each other, all six children, that we feel so confident about this decision and remember that we are doing the right thing. “