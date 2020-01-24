'RHOA' is desperate to keep NeNe Leakes in a drama that means 'quitting'

advertisement

Do not go!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta producers want to keep No leaks RadarOnline.com found out in the middle of her drama that she had stopped.

“Show execs don’t want NeNe to go,” an insider told Radar.

“NeNe is the driving factor in ratings. Her big blowout in Canada was the first episode to appear more than two million times this season, ”the source said.

The January 5 episode entitled “Living on the Edge” attracted a whopping two million viewers, and producers and Bravo managers believe NeNe is the reason.

“The network doesn’t want to let them go because it’s their drama everyone is preparing for,” the source told Radar.

According to TVBytheNumbers, RHOA ratings also rose the following week, reaching 2.01 million viewers.

The drama started when Wendy Williams announced on her television show that NeNe sent her an SMS titled “I’m quitting,” panicking network honchos and Bravolebrity fans.

Wendy also indicated difficult times for NeNe. “I know something about NeNe that you will all cry, be sad and feel bad for her. She’s carrying the weight of a huge thing on her shoulders, “Wendy said on her show.

“I’m not going to say it, she has to say it. But in my opinion, NeNe, you need this platform to explain the other part of your life.”

Her representative told US Weekly that she was not planning on leaving the show, and a source told Radar that she was bound by a three-year, $ 2.85 million contract.

