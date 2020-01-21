advertisement

Is the upper floor out of the ATL?

No leaks told Wendy Williams She left the Real Housewives of Atlanta in a shocking move.

Fifty-five-year-old Wendy made a surprise announcement on her show Tuesday morning, revealing that she had received a text from NeNe, 52, saying, “I’m quitting,” at 9:08 a.m. while she was in a commercial break ,

“That’s what we call Wendy exclusivity,” said guest Jerry O’Connell to the audience.

“I’m surprised I got it and I don’t have a service in my office,” said Wendy.

“I know something about NeNe that you will all cry, be sad and feel bad for her. She’s carrying the weight of a huge thing on her shoulders, “said Wendy.

“I’m not going to say it, she has to say it. But in my opinion, NeNe, you need this platform to explain the other part of your life.”

“Is everything okay with her husband, health and everything,” Jerry asked.

“Gregg is not sick, he is cured,” said Wendy of the reality star’s husband, Gregg Leakes, who has fought bravely against cancer in recent years.

Shortly after the news became known, NeNe replied on her Instagram page and wrote: “WHO SAID DAT!?!?! #SMH ”, as a caption of a photo of yourself in a white blouse.

The representative from NeNe told Weekly that she was only going to a friend.

“It was a particularly difficult couple of weeks for NeNe and she was on the way to her friend in private correspondence,” the statement said to Us. “Nothing has been confirmed or officially decided for the next season.”

According to a source near the show, Leakes was talking to her friend about the situation.

“NeNe goes through this every season, it is never certain that she or one of the women will officially return until she sits down with Bravo to discuss it after each season,” explains the source. “She was just on the way to Wendy, she didn’t officially decide either way.”

Radar has spread the news that NeNe signed a lucrative 3-year contract before season 12.

“NeNe is now earning $ 2.85 million for the upcoming season,” a source close to the reality star told Radar.

“That’s an increase of $ 100,000 over last season,” the insider confirmed.

Scroll through the gallery for more information on NeNe’s RHOA bomb that ends the confession.

