In early February, the country stars gathered at the Grand Ole Opry for the second C’Ya as part of the Flipside concert, an event that benefited the Troy Gentry Foundation. The circumstances were grim: the tribute concert commemorated the life of Troy Gentry from Montgomery Gentry, who died in a helicopter crash in 2017.

The evening was full of emotional moments, but that doesn’t mean that sadness and grief over Gentry’s death dominated the event. In fact, the performers spent time honoring their friends who are fun – and downright crazy -.

Before the show started, singer-songwriter Rhett Akins The Boot revealed that Gentry had a fairly epic story with strings, both as a prankster and as the protagonist of the joke.

“We hunted together. We hunted a lot of turkey,” said Akins. “One of my best memories is that one morning Troy didn’t get up to go hunting, he was asleep, and that morning Blake Shelton and I caught a two and a half foot alligator in the creek.

“He said: ‘Do you want to wake Troy as soon as possible?’ So Blake and I sneaked into his bus and put an alligator in his bed next to him. We patted him on the shoulder like ‘wake up man’ and there’s an alligator – alive, “Akins continues.” We sealed the mouth of the gator. We should have covered up Troy’s mouth! He screamed so loud. “

Gentry was pretty angry with the prank, but that wasn’t the only consequence that Shelton and Akins had to deal with. “Somehow, the gamekeeper found out we had this alligator and he was waiting for us in front of the bus. We had to get the alligator back to where we found it,” he says.

As it turned out, Gentry could do as best he could on pranks. On another occasion, Akins said, he and the singer – along with Gentry’s bandmate Eddie Montgomery – would have found the opportunity to prank country star Daryle Singletary in the middle of a show.

“[We] stood at the side of the stage and watched Daryle sing, and for some reason there was a large stack of cookies next to the stage,” Akins continues. “We said, ‘You want to throw these to Daryle or do you want to eat them?’ And we threw it. “

Singletary was playing his 1995 hit “I Let Her Lie”. “Daryle is out there singing his butt and being hit on the cowboy hat with cookies every thirty seconds,” Akins recalls. “How,” I let her lie … “POOF! Biscuit comes over the cheek.”

