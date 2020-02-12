Alan Reynolds, manager of Waterford, admitted he was worried about staying in the League of Ireland for another season.

After fourth place in 2018, the blues were sixth last season with a reduced budget.

Given the loss of their European location and lesser crowds, owner Lee Power considered withdrawing from the club in the off-season to sign up for another 12 months in December.

Reynolds, who has been responsible for his home club since his 2017 promotion season, declined offers to stay with other clubs as a coach in Waterford. Before the opening game of the Premier Division on Friday night at St. Patrick’s Athletic, the 45-year-old admits that he’s still wondering if he made the right choice.

“It took a lot of thought to decide whether I want to continue and I’m still thinking about it,” he said.

“I knew from the meeting with the owner that there would be further cuts. Lee has no support from the local community and there was disappointment that we lost our place in the Europa League.

That makes things difficult and we will be one of the favorites for relegation.

“Until recently, I had only signed 11 players, but we’ve now expanded it to 17.”

Reynolds has lost most of his squad from last season, including Irish Under-21 winger Zack Elbouzedi against English League One club Lincoln City. However, he insists that he works with a determined young team.

Manchester City left-back Tyreke Wilson has signed another contract with the Irish Under-21 international.

“Many of our players have a point to prove after being released by other clubs,” said Reynolds. “The reality is that I have recruited players who are not good enough elsewhere. They have a lot of motivation. We can give them the platform to start their careers.”