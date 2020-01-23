advertisement

Surely no one thought that a Star Wars film could be more exciting than Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi, and yet we’re here. JJ Abrams’ finale of the nine films in the Skywalker saga “The Rise of Skywalker” has received an equally split response from audiences and critics, and fans are now accessing social media to laugh at the tears by laughing make fun of the last line of the film. and finally the last line in the saga.

This moment in particular was the subject of much mockery due to the ridiculously pandering fan service that comes with it. If you haven’t seen it yet and want to stay spoiler-free, look away now. At the end of the film, Rey returns to Tatooine. There she will bury the two Skywalker lightsabers of Luke and Leia.

A woman walks out of the desert sunset. She asks Rey for her name. The infamous “Rey Who?” line is answered by our main character, who answers Rey Skywalker in response to the question who she is while blinking at the camera.

Okay, maybe the wink doesn’t really happen, but it might as well be. The moment left many Star Wars fans confused as to why they would choose this name when considering the various other options that make more sense. Well, it didn’t take long for the Internet to mock the way the Internet can.

“I’m Rey.”

“Rey who?”

* Rey looks around for a moment and then smiles *

“Rey Star Wars.”

DIRECTED BY JJ ABRAMS “

Then we get this one, which makes fun of The Phantom Menace and the Prequel trilogy.

“Rey who?”

* Rey looks around for a moment and then smiles *

“Meesa Rey Rey Binks.”

Although this second suggestion is a complete nightmare, the first suggestion is a particularly sensible expression of the film’s overly sentimental ending and Abrams’ confidence in hollow nostalgia. Instead of paying homage to the legendary Skywalker family, many fans saw it as a bizarre attempt to arouse feelings that simply weren’t there. It didn’t take long for others to respond in kind, and even seized the opportunity to choose another franked film, 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story.

“I’m Rey.”

“Rey who? Who are your people?”

“I’m alone.”

“Rey … Solo.”

Some people even pulled Titanic into the mix, while some fans joked about Leonardo DiCaprio’s victim Jack Dawson from James Cameron’s beloved blockbuster.

“Can I take your name please, dear?”

(Paused)

“Dawson. Rey Dawson.”

(looks at the Statue of Liberty)

DIRECTORATE: JAMES CAMERON “

Despite the wild mockery, Chris Terrio, co-author of The Rise of Skywalker, defended Rey’s last line, saying the moment was important to capture Rey’s journey from her dark background to final liberation.

“You can choose your family and really, you can choose your lineage.”

For Terrio and his co-author JJ Abrams, it made sense that Rey chose her own identity and laid it down in her heroic beliefs and in the people who helped her achieve her true potential.

“I’m Rey.”

“Rey who?”

“Rey is not here, man.”

Directed by Cheech Marin. “

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the fan base agrees. This mockery was created with the kind permission of a template created by user @dhafintyanoorca and posted on Twitter by Chris Evangelista.

