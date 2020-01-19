Reviewing Bad Boys, Bad Boys II and Bad Boys for Life

advertisement

Shaun Munro reviews the Bad Boys trilogy…

Bad boys for life has finally landed in cinemas, about 25 years after Michael Bay’s original, comparatively “grounded” comrade cop actioner landed on screens for the first time, making his deliberately excessive director a household name overnight.

What the Bad Boys The franchise has always lacked finesse and class, and every effort has been made to compensate for this with its dubious charm and pure style brilliance. Critics generally disliked the first two films, although Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s chemistry was widely praised. Nevertheless, they turned out to be successful at the box office and remained as indisputable relics of the buddy boom of the 90s.

And with the late third – and surprisingly decent – Bad Boys What better time is there in the cinema to rethink the trilogy and judge how the two originals have stood the test of time before they judge the triad?

Bad Boys (1995)

Directed by Michael Bay.

Actors are Martin Lawrence, Will Smith, Téa Leoni, Tchéky Karyo, Theresa Randle and Joe Pantoliano.

Without so many random elements colliding, Bad Boys someone else could have walked so easily Deadly weapon knockoff. But thanks to the skilful pairing of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as a duo of contentious Miami cops combined with the energetic direction of first-time filmmaker Michael Bay, it could possibly be the textbook film of its decade.

The plot is sheer, unforgettable nonsense that would become the standard for the series – and frankly a kind of tradition for the genre – with the madness instead based on the hysterical joke between his two main characters and Bay’s sweaty testosterone-fueled direction.

It is a film so well supported by Smith and Lawrence’s electrical chemistry that Mike (Smith) and Marcus (Lawrence) create conflicting personalities and unspoken love for one another that strike a good balance between conflict and harmony. You will also be supported by a subordinate cast. Téa Leoni is a lot of fun as sexy mate Julie, and Joe Pantoliano’s Captain Howard offers the only really clever subversion of the movie by turning a mate’s prototypically angry (and often black) Captain character into a tiny white with a nasal guy.

What is the most surprising? Bad Boys 25 years later, however, how it scrapes off is still relatively good. The “humor” of gay panic that would so thoroughly define the 2003 sequel is largely lacking, and although Bay is committed to using screenplays with regressive political views, his debut is far clearer than expected.

Better still, Bay’s film remains visually appalling for the standards of a mid 90s action film. The latest 4K release takes full advantage of Bay’s greatest instincts as an aesthetically-focused writer. The cinematography is undoubtedly brilliant, but it lacks the glaring oversaturation that makes up the second half of Bay’s filmography in particular, and as such it could be one of his smartest films, though he lacks bombast.

In fact, this film is much smaller than most of the films Bay has made since then, and its set pieces look positively quaint compared to what would follow later Bad boys II, Nevertheless, it is still very exciting to see this first draft of “Bayhem”, which is underpinned by some of the director’s most coherent works behind the camera – with the exception of the pyro-heavy final, of course.

The kinetic images are underpinned by an iconic musical score by Mark Mancina, whose captivating main theme perfectly reflects the film’s preference for high concepts. Oddly enough, the subject was nowhere to be heard Bad boys II, although has been graciously restored for Bad boys for life,

What he lacks in intelligence is more than compensated for by the constantly entertaining conversation between Smith and Lawrence and Bay’s dazzling filmmaking. A surprisingly well-aged action classic from the mid-1990s, which was boosted both by its central two-handed and by Bay’s commitment to kinetic slaughter.

Flickering myth rating – Film: ★ ★ ★ / Film: ★ ★ ★ ★

