On the director’s heels Joe BegosThe most personal and successful feature so far, Bliss, VFW offers a siege thriller inspired by John Carpenter’s Assault on Precinct 13 that serves as a complement in many ways. More importantly, it’s an absolute blast. For his bloody and violent midnighter, which has to be seen on the big screen, Begos assembles a cast of experienced actors we know and love and releases them to cause unsuspecting intruders to hell.

In the near future, a highly addictive drug called hype has made America a war zone. The addicts are more mutated than humans and ready to kill or be killed for another dose. Local drug lord Boz (Travis Hammer) has settled in a cinema opposite a VFW post office, a bar and a meeting point for a group of friends who have served together in Vietnam. Since the veterinarian’s favorite truck is alcohol, Boz and his gang avoid them. Until a young woman named Lizard (Sierra McCormick) steals Boz’s hiding place and seeks protection in the VFW. Boz and his horde besiege the VFW and it is a bloody battle to the death.

Written by Max Brallier and Matthew McArdle, VFW marks the first film for Begos that he did not write himself. While that means a less personal movie for the director, it’s clear that he had a ball that did it. Maintaining much of the same crew as Bliss, including the cameraman Mike Testin and makeup artist John and Sierra Russell, VFW has the same stunning recording on Film Neon Grit, with all of the gorgeous gore. Josh EthierThe skillful editing masterfully circumvents budget constraints in the heavier action sequences, but he can also shine in front of the camera as one of Boz’s right-wing men. Bliss is not such a secret weapon Dora Madison proves again what an asshole she is as Boz’s deputy.

The real reason to see this, however, is the ensemble of the VFW. Don’t breathe Stephen Lang plays Fred, the owner of the post and the leader of the pack. His friends gathered for his birthday, played by fan favorites William Sadler, David Patrick Kelly, George Wendt and Martin Kove, and Fred Williamson, Like Begos, this cast seems to have the time of its life. With extensive credits and many that have previously worked together, there is a simple camaraderie among them that can be easily translated on the screen. The VFW Group feels like old friends, with an abbreviation among them that gives the exploitation thrill a high level of fun. It is an eternal cast and each of them gets a heroic moment to shine.

Overall, VFW does not present a new story or story that we have not seen before. This is strongly influenced by carpenter and siege action thrillers from the 80s. The low budget sometimes shows up in the action sequences, and the central villain is a cartoon. But Begos comes with a lot of style, and his instinct to light up this cast and do its thing ultimately makes this film work. Practical gore, violence, an adrenaline-fueled vibe, and an insanely fun cast that brings with it jokes, experiences, and boast culminate in an inflammatory sensory heavy metal attack that you want to inject into your veins.

Editor’s Note: This Fantastic Fest review was originally published on September 27, 2019.