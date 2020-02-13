THE PHOTOGRAPHY (Stella Meghie). 109 minutes. Opens Friday (February 14th). See listing. Evaluation: NNNN

Stella Meghie wrote The Photograph before making her first feature film, the 2016 indie Jean Of The Joneses.

It took a couple of years (and two more pictures, Everything, Everything and The Weekend) to bring it to life, but this time turned out to be exactly what was needed. It brought Meghie at a time when she could do it with Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield.

Both actors did a good job in other genres – Rae in Little from last year and her HBO series Insecure, Stanfield as a talented character actor in Sorry To Bother You, Uncut Gems, Knives Out and FX’s Atlanta – but they never played romantic leading roles In front. Then you will wonder why.

The photo shows the love story between the curator of the New York Museum, Mae (Rae), and journalist Michael (Stanfield), who both deal with their own things: he overcomes a broken heart and, thanks to a letter, unraveled questions about hers Paternity behind her recently deceased mother.

Romance is the catch; The character work is the heart. Rae and Stanfield find a smoldering chemistry that makes them both look like real movie stars for the first time. Rae is cautious and careful, giving Mae an emotional distance that attracts us. Opposite Stanfield has a presence and confidence that is reminiscent of the young Brando. He’s always great, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen him so open and responsive as an actor.

Meghie’s script initially feels hampered by flashbacks to Maes mother Christina (Chanté Adams) as a younger woman in the small town of Louisiana, but this thread interweaves with surprising resonance in the larger story. Christina was torn between staying with supportive but ambitious Isaac (Rae’s insecure co-star Y’lan Noel, who also appeared on The Weekend) and moving to pursue a career in photography. Since The Photograph starts with Michael meeting today’s Isaac (Mudbound’s Rob Morgan) while looking for a lead, we already have a feel for the choice Christina will make. But that’s not the point of her story or the point of Meghie’s film.

The photo is about looking for an opportunity and deciding whether to jump. It’s about small moments between people who get more meaning in the back view and the value of understanding connections while they exist. It has the flow of a conventional romance, but some of it is of a higher quality: Maes and Michael’s developing intimacy is swept away by a hurricane that drives them out of their apartment in Lower Manhattan and bumps into Michael’s brother (Lil Rel Howery). and his family, which gives Mae a feel for what it could be like to live with Michael. And then we go back to Christina’s story and see how she deals with a similar hypothesis in a completely different way.

Without ever forcing Meghie to echo the stories of Christina and Mae: late in the film, after Mae and Michael ended up in Louisiana together, they unintentionally enter the same club in New Orleans where Christina and her lover entered three decades earlier are. Meghie subtly emphasizes the moment by recording both scenes identically. The club itself may not be particularly important for either story, but it does act as a link between them.

We know what it means even if the characters don’t, and The Photograph is richer for it. When it comes to date films, this is a pretty good option.

RELATED HISTORY: Watch our interview with director Stella Meghie here

@normwilner

Norman Wilner

Norman is a lifelong goalie and was named NOW’s lead film writer in early 2008. Previously, he had reviewed films for metro newspapers across Canada and covered all possible video formats (yes, even beta).

Read more from Norman Wilner

12:00