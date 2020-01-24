Review: the new Mercedes-Benz GLB 250

advertisement

The new Mercedes-Benz GLB slots between the GLA and the GLC are part of the company’s growing SUV range, which is closer to the larger GLC. Its long wheelbase and its transverse drive train lead to a vehicle whose interior is more spacious than the compact dimensions suggest. The legroom for larger drivers is excellent and the headroom is similarly generous with the available panoramic sunroof.

Although the Mercedes-Benz GLB 2020 is available with a third row of seats for two people, the two-person bench is small. Mercedes recognizes this and declares with refreshing frankness that the rearmost seat is only suitable for people who are 5 feet 6 inches or shorter. With two or three rows of seats, the second row of the new GLB can be moved forwards or backwards by about 20 cm in order to create more legroom or loading volume as required.

With its upright windshield and high bonnet, the new GLB looks more box-shaped and truck-like than the GLA or the GLC, although it is not as angular as the large Mercedes G-Class SUV. Its chassis, which is related to that of the A-Class sedan, feels powerful, but is pliable enough to give this compact crossover SUV maneuverability. The GLB engine, a turbocharged 2.0-liter 4-cylinder with excellent torque at the lower end and almost no turbo distortion, gives this small Mercedes SUV a lot of power and impressive EPA fuel efficiency of up to 31 mpg on the highway.

advertisement

Mercedes Benz

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB 250

The new Mercedes-Benz GLB 2020 is now an impressive new compact SUV, a competitor for models such as the BMW X1, the Lincoln Corsair, the Range Rover Discovery, the Volkswagen Tiguan and the Audi Q3. But Mercedes can see that there is another competitor: the company’s own GLC, which is only slightly larger than the GLB and is based on the more traditional C-Class sedan with its longitudinal drive train.

benefits

Front or four-wheel drive

Spacious for its size

Standard Apple CarPlay / Android Auto

Optional 3rd row seat

Turbo 2.0-liter engine generates a large torque

disadvantage

The price starts at $ 36,600 but can go up to almost $ 60,000

The optional seat in the 3rd row is small

Blind spot warning is not standard

Excessively aggressive lane keeping assistant

Drive the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB

KBB recently tested a Mercedes-Benz GLB 250 from 2020, a 4Matic model that is equipped with almost all possible options. As such, it had a non-binding retail price (MSRP) of $ 58,250, a huge jump over the base price of the GLB 4Matic of $ 38,600.

How did this new Mercedes SUV feel? Big. The GLB is quiet, easy to see and comfortable to drive around town. It has plenty of power, effortless steering and powerful brakes. The upright windshield makes it easier to see the front corners of the GLB, and the 8-speed dual clutch automatic transmission always seems to be in the right gear without being too busy. And whenever it shifts, it’s silky smooth. The standard paddle shifters on the back of the steering wheel are highly valued, especially when one or two downshifts are ideal to keep speeds at bay on long descents.

During our full-day drive in Arizona, we experimented with the latest generation of the voice-activated MBUX standard user interface, using the spoken “Hey, Mercedes” prompt to change the inside temperature, get a weather report, or set destinations on the navigation system. While its ability to understand commands is impressive, sometimes quickly pressing a rocker switch is a much easier way to set the GLB’s internal temperature.

We’re still happy that the GLB has traditional buttons and a touch-sensitive center screen that allows us to do most of the tasks in a more traditional way. Incidentally, the optional 10.25-inch screens of the GLB display information clearly, but the display looks like a digital tablet (such as an iPad) that has been put aside and placed on the small dashboard of the GLB. A little more integration would be very welcome.

Read: The latest electric vehicles with the greatest range

With its excellent overall comfort, the good driving quality, the different driving modes and the contemporary interior, the new Mercedes-Benz GLB 250 2020 is suitable for everyday use and is ideal for long off-road driving, but is also a good companion on dirt side roads, supported by its respectable ground clearance and short overhangs. On a long drive, however, we would switch off the available lane keeping assistant, which intervenes far too aggressively in automatic steering and braking interventions if you cross a lane marking line without prior signaling.

Where will the Mercedes-Benz GLB 2020 be built?

The new Mercedes-Benz GLB, a compact SUV with 5 or 7 seats, is built in Aguascalientes, Mexico, in the same plant in which the A-Class sedan is built.

Is there an AMG version of the new GLB?

Not yet, but the GLB 250 can be ordered with an AMG steering wheel, black 20-inch AMG wheels, and an AMG option package that includes unique body styling, ventilated brake discs, and a diamond block grill. Look for a Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 for the model year 2021.

What does the GLB off-road package include?

The off-road package, which is standard on all 4Matic GLBs, changes the power output and the ABS for better control in dirt. In off-road mode, the power output is set to 50/50 from the front to the rear (normally 80/20). Meanwhile, an animated display shows the slope of the hill you are climbing and the side slope of the GLB.

favorite features

Driver Support Package. This available technology package for the new GLB is very thorough. It includes adaptive cruise control (with route-based speed adjustment based on upcoming curves), an active steering assistant, emergency braking, a lane departure warning, a warning of blind spots and even a precautionary sound that protects the driver when hearing large (and loud) ) Impact.

Off-road engineering package. This package is standard on all 2020 GLBs with 4Matic (AWD) all-wheel drive. It changes the torque distribution of the GLB from 80/20 to 50/50 and optimizes the power output and the ABS for better control of the driver for dirt or snow.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB interior

Within the new GLB, a 6 foot tall person can sit behind a driver of the same size, and tall drivers will appreciate how far the seat travels backwards. So far back that it takes advantage of all the legroom in the rear seats. The headroom is also excellent with the large panoramic sunroof. With its rear seats (and the flat passenger seat), the 2-row / 5-seat GLB offers 62 cubic feet of cargo space in this electric tailgate.

As a brand new Mercedes SUV, the GLB is equipped with the latest voice-controlled MBUX multifunctional infotainment system “Hey, Mercedes” as well as digital displays and a large number of the latest driver assistance and safety programs. We are happy to announce that Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard. However, we’re not pleased with the fact that a blind spot screen, larger 10.25-inch screens, and active cruise control are only available as part of a $ 2,250 driver assistance package, which includes the active lane departure warning system, the active one Brake assistant, active steering assistant and route-based speed adjustment.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB exterior

Some KBB employees are not enthusiastic about the blocky and upright lines of the Mercedes GLB 2020 and claim that it is too far from the smooth and handsome lines of the company’s larger GLC and GLE SUVs. But others think the new GLB looks great, a 2-box design with powerful proportions that reflect the vehicle’s desired off-road character. One thing we can agree on: apart from a few muscular folds in the bonnet, the GLB lacks all styling lines that are only intended for styling.

The standard grid of the GLB has two horizontal bars that flank a central star with three tips. In the model equipped with AMG Line, a diamond block grille is divided in half by a single crossbar with a large Mercedes logo. Would you like the logo to be illuminated? That’s an additional $ 350.

standard features

All Mercedes-Benz GLBs sold in the U.S. in 2020 are GLB 250 models powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine that sends 221 hp to the wheels via an 8-speed dual clutch automatic transmission , Base models are front-wheel drive; 4Matic GLBs have full-time all-wheel drive without a reduction gear, but a standard off-road mode that optimizes vehicle performance when dirty.

Other standard components of the GLB include electric front seats, two-zone climate control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels (with run-flat tires), the voice-controlled MBUX infotainment system and an electric tailgate. A multifunction steering wheel and a driving mode selector Dynamic Select, a digital 7-inch instrument cluster and a 7-inch multifunction touchscreen are also part of the basic equipment.

Optional functions

Aside from a large panoramic sunroof, the most popular GLB options are bundled in packages, and the premium package is high on our list. These include the larger digital 10.25-inch instrument panel and the 10.25-inch touchscreen, as well as the blind spot assistant and the folding side mirrors.

Do not miss: The top trends in automotive technology for 2020

If you are interested in autonomy and safety technology, the driver assistance package is a must. In addition to active cruise control, active steering assist and automatic emergency braking, this package includes a lane keeping assistant, a lane change assistant and even a noise system that protects the driver’s hearing in the event of a strong (and loud) impact. In addition, the GLB, with its improved cameras and radar, can see up to 1,641 feet in certain situations and sometimes drive autonomously.

Also worth considering is the AMG Line Package, which is equipped with unique design elements, an AMG radiator grille, aluminum shift paddles, an AMG steering wheel, ventilated front brakes, sports seats and AMG-specific 19-inch alloy wheels. The available AMG Night Package with its shiny black exterior elements and 19-inch light-alloy wheels with black accents ensures an eerie look.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB safety highlights

Active brake assistant. Active Brake Assist uses cameras and radar to detect how quickly the GLB is approaching another vehicle. If the driver does not apply enough brake pressure to prevent a collision, the system automatically applies the maximum braking force. This standard safety system operates the brakes autonomously even when the driver is not responding.

Attention assist. Drowsy driving is dangerous, and this standard system, which monitors steering and various other parameters, suggests that the GLB driver take a break if he detects drowsiness.

Crosswind Assist. Crosswind Assist is another standard function that keeps the GLB on track on gusty highways. Using the sensors of the stability control system, the crosswind assistant automatically applies the brakes on the wheels on the windward side of the vehicle, which creates a yaw force that helps keep the GLB on track while increasing the likelihood of potential damage minimize dangerous driver overreaction.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB engine

The Mercedes-Benz GLB is available with one engine: a 2.0-liter in-line engine with turbocharger and an output of 221 hp at 5,500 rpm and a torque of a whopping 1,800 to 4,000 rpm. It is an aluminum block engine with iron cylinder liners. The holes are “trumpet-ground” to minimize friction and reduce fuel consumption. Note: If you order a GLB with 4Matic, there is no loss in EPA fuel consumption. In fact, the 4Matic AWD model in the EPA highway test is one mpg better than the standard GLB with front-wheel drive (FWD).

2.0-liter turbocharger inline-4

221 hp at 5,500 rpm

258 lb-ft of torque at 1,800-4,000 rpm

EPA city / highway fuel consumption: 23/30 mpg (FWD); 23/31 mpg (AWD)

What does the Mercedes-Benz GLB 2020 cost?

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB program starts at $ 36,600 for a front-wheel drive GLB 250. The four-wheel drive GLB 250 4Matic starts at $ 38,600. The target fee for both models is $ 995.

As already mentioned, the GLB price can rise quite quickly from there. The GLB 250 4Matic that KBB recently tested had almost $ 20,000 in options, which is equivalent to a price of $ 58,520. The most expensive option, the driver assistance package with active cruising and other semi-autonomous features (see above), cost $ 2,550, while the AMG Line with AMG design, ventilated front brakes, and other improvements increased $ 2,240.

Connected: How to choose trim levels and options when buying a new car

Another important option was the $ 1,650 premium package, which we recommend because it includes the larger 10.25-inch screens and blind spot assistant, as well as flip-up side mirrors. Other options on our GLB 250 4Matic included a multimedia navigation package ($ 1,150), a parking aid package with a 360-degree camera ($ 1,090) and active LED headlights ($ 900).

advertisement