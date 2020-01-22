Review: The Last Full Measure is comfort food over wartime

advertisement

THE LAST FULL MEASURE (Todd Robinson). 110 minutes. Opens Friday (January 24). See list. Rating: NN

Normally a movie like The Last Full Measure would arrive in the US on Memorial Day or Veteran’s Day and invade public consciousness as part of a larger conversation about war and sacrifice.

For some reason, Todd Robinson arrives with square jaws for military service – Courage Under Fire without the moral ambiguity, Hacksaw Ridge without the gore – mid-January. Perhaps it was thrown into theaters to ride on the coattails of Sam Mendes’ 1917, another film in which a young man plunges into increasingly hopeless circumstances, so that he can save his fellow soldiers. I can not say it. I only know that 1917, for all its shortcomings, is a film that fears war and quivers at the thought of dying in battle, and The Last Full Measure is considerably less inconsistent.

The Last Full Measure is a film about military service in the same way that God’s Not Dead, Risen and Breakthrough films are about God: it will be much more effective if you already have faith in the subject. (It is even framed as the story of an unbeliever who comes to see the light, the preferred structure of most faith-based stories.)

Inspired by the attempts to get air force pararescue jumper William H. Pitsenbarger to receive a posthumous medal for his efforts to save lives during a Vietnam firefight in 1966, it mainly takes place in 1999 and 2000, where cynical Pentagon staff member Scott Huffman (Sebastian Stan) picks up the cause at the insistence of one of Pitsenbarger’s comrades (William Hurt) and spends months collecting testimonies from other veterans (Samuel L. Jackson, Ed Harris, John Savage and, in his last screen role, Peter Fonda) and the dead man’s parents (Christopher Plummer, Diane Ladd).

It’s a commendable showcase for actors who nowadays don’t get the chance to act much – Hurt and Harris are as good as I have ever seen them, Jackson brings a bitter humor into his underwrited role and Plummer sells the hell out of a speech about it sending his boy to war, that is actually a homily. But it is also one of those films in which everything is as safe and reassuring as possible.

Nothing is ever really in danger; the only real obstacle is political calculation, in the form of Bradley Whitford’s grim ladder climber, and even the dead hero – played in flashback by Jeremy Irvine of Treadstone – is honored for his Christian self-sacrifice. It is comfort food about wartime. If you are looking for that, try it.

@normwilner

Norman Wilner

Norman, a lifelong Torontonian, became NOW’s senior film writer in early 2008. He had previously reviewed films for Metro newspapers in Canada and dealt with all possible video formats (yes, even Beta).

Read more by Norman Wilner

