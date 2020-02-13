SONIC THE HEDGEHOG (Jeff Fowler). 99 minutes. Opens Friday (February 14th). See listing. Evaluation: NNN

Color shocked me: Sonic The Hedgehog is actually fun.

I laughed and smiled, checking my guesses about a film made by a cynical franchise-owned Hollywood that works with a video game company to make money.

The Sonic film seemed to be headed for disaster when the first trailer was released last spring and fans were crying badly about the design of the title character. Sonic had long legs, too many teeth, and seemed like the character was going through this uncomfortable phase of puberty. With the blessing of Paramount and Sega, director Jeff Fowler quickly remembered his design during his feature film debut, postponed the release date from November, and got his team to work on a more cozy and well-known Sonic.

The film is largely known and is based on the template for the superhero origin story, including some movements from X-Men’s Quicksilver. There is a road trip, refugees on the run, that makes all expected pit stops on the way to a chaotic finale in which Sonic, voiced by Ben Schwartz, against his arch enemy Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) takes off. But the actors and authors Patrick Casey and Josh Miller surprise us with the easy gags on the way.

After a prologue explains why Sonic has to hide his powers from the universe, we find the space pig hidden in a small American town. He’s amused by racing past a parked patrol car, firing the radar weapon, and then shooting behind the car to get his results (300 miles an hour!). Meanwhile, the astonished local cop behind the wheel, Tom Wachowski (James Marsden), can’t even see what triggers the speed trap.

They meet early enough and land on the run together when Tom fires a calming arrow at Sonic after confusing him for the raccoons that search his trash. But that’s after Sonic accidentally causes his electrical powers to trigger an EMP-like outbreak and a super-elite government agency with drone tanks – led by Carreys Robotnik – tries to track him down.

As much as Carrey’s casting in a cartoon villain role feels like an easy, almost groany choice, the comic is great, not only relying on his rubbery face for oversized expressions, but also on some really funny ones Things about Lattes, the ubiquitous Merles and Earls in the small town of America and how his villainy arises from the fact that he has to conquer bullies.

But Carrey isn’t the only one who deserves to laugh. Everyone seems to be having a good time in this children’s adventure, especially players like Lee Majdoub as Robotnik’s sidekick and Insecures Natasha Rothwell as Tom Wachowski’s bitter sister-in-law.

These are all relatively new names, as are the writers and director Fowler, and they all come together to make a film – one that should have been sucked – that exceeds the odds.

