RODDY RICCH at the Phoenix Concert Theater, Thursday February 6th. Rating: NNN

Minutes before Roddy Ricch was due to make his debut in Toronto, a number of fans braving the snow joined Sherbourne. Inside the phoenix was full and weeds, flavored fumes and sweat blew through the air.

Anticipation turned into pandemonium when the Compton rapper started his set. High screams echoed through the venue when Ricch asked the crowd if they had ever been to the Boom Boom Room. When a young hypebeast raced to Die Young in the audience, a single tear ran down his face.

Given the novelty of his career and catalog, it is impressive how much response Ricch has already found. But can the self-proclaimed anti-social emcee turn this impulse into a career?

This week, his viral hit The Box celebrated its fifth week at # 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, topping established pop stars like Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber (with Bieber shamelessly and unsuccessfully trying to mobilize his fans to stamp it out) ). With countless TikTok videos, an out-of-pitch performance by Jimmy Fallon and questionable acoustic cover versions on YouTube, this is an absolute success in 2020. It is one of the first and biggest hits of this young decade and it has its album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial is also driven to large numbers.

Ricch didn’t get his swing wrong and played the song three times during his one-hour set: once at the beginning, once at the end of the show and again during the encore.

While others ask fans to stream their songs at low volume in their sleep, Roddy Ricch’s success has been organic. Still, it’s hard to understand what’s so attractive about both Roddy and The Box.

The song’s waiving wiper adlib is catchy and out of balance. His singing performance is overlaid with cultural references that function as trademarks, from Chanel and Rolex to CashApp and Crisco. It’s a fun song, but surprisingly political for a mainstream hip hop hit that comes from nowhere. Ricch expresses anti-police sentiments in the first few bars and in the reference prison, which he describes as an experience that has changed his life. There’s a surprising depth in the song, a description that could be applied to the rapper himself.

Roddy’s calling could be the promise of depth that his contemporaries lack. He spoke out against the counterfeiting of the music industry and sought advice from mentors like Kendrick Lamar and the late Nipsey Hussle – rappers who combine artistry with catchy hooks and deeply personal feelings. And Ricch is not afraid to combine new celebrity highlights with stories of his personal hardship.

From song to song, Ricch’s delivery was confident, but never exaggerated. Sing-alongs from the audience got quieter as he plunged into deeper album cuts like Prayers To The Trap God, but the energy never let up because he always had a blast with which he put them.

As he neared the end of his set, he patted DJ Mustards Ballin, a track in which Ricch vividly paints vignettes from his past life and contrasts them with his new lifestyle. On the front of the stage, a woman in a smock sang enthusiastically to the line “She used to serve crack” and then shouted in front of the crowd: “Don’t you understand what I mean.”

Ricch didn’t joke much with the loud audience, but admitted that he had trouble getting to Canada and calling Drake.

Whether he can rise to the same level is still a question mark, but Ricch has secured his place as one of the most promising emerging stars of hip-hop.

