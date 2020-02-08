EOB in the Great Hall, Friday, February 7th. NNN

“I’m not going to lie, I’ve been nervous about it since Christmas,” said Ed O’Brien, who looked tall and elegant in his black jacket after he and his band finished their first songs in the Great Hall.

You wouldn’t expect someone who played hundreds of thousands of years ago to get nervous in front of fewer than 1,000 spectators, but this was the Radiohead guitarist’s first solo show.

It was the first date on a small tour before his upcoming album Earth called EOB, which will be released on April 17th. And when he struggled with his nerves, he was in the right environment – this was an extremely sympathetic audience of Radiohead superfans, dressed in their rare merch and with signature records, ready to record whatever he released wanted to.

Over a period of about an hour and 15 minutes, O’Brien and his band (Hinako Omori, Ross Chapman, Dishan Abrahams and Alvin Ford, Jr.) probably played all of the songs on the EOB album and a few cover versions for a good measure.

One of the three songs he officially released, Santa Teresa, shows his driving instrumental ambient side, but if you expected the album to sound like Kid A, Radiohead’s most abstract album, this show wiped it out again. There were moments with filigree acoustic guitar and chunky Just-style recordings, but what was striking was the unabashed pop rock melodies. Radiohead broke off early comparisons to Brit-Pop and U2 a long time ago, mostly by following their own more intellectual paths, but you could hear it in O’Brien’s hymnic choruses.

O’Brien said he had never felt compelled to make a solo album, partly because he was committed to the father and partly because Radiohead was creative. However, what convinced him was the responsibility to bring people together in a time of division. “The most important thing at the moment is that we treat each other well.”

The music that is often hidden in the 20th century Radiohead catalog, as well as the solo albums and soundtracks of his bandmates Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, were of undue seriousness. O’Brien sang about Ponzi’s plans and the economic collapse, but made a clear statement about the political material that had not existed since at least 2003. And when he sang about loneliness and isolation, it was an open-minded way that wasn’t hidden behind surreal paranoid metaphors that you could take apart for hours on forums. Everything has been put on the table for you.

Sometimes that meant that the lyrics got into a cliché, like in the acoustic sketch Long Time Coming: “All we ever need is someone who says,” I believe in you “.” Or the Breaking Free pseudo-rhyme from “Who knows where we’re going?” / Who knows where the river is? “But it was satisfying to hear O’Brien embrace this side of himself. With Radiohead expanding the language of rock music, experimentation sometimes works as a defense mechanism, and it was music that left the guard down. Still, the songs often felt like first drafts – maybe they could use a couple of Radiohead’s unpredictable left turns.

EOB only has the songs of one album and so they often ended up with extended jams. O’Brien even joked that they were inspired by Phish – another band that you would probably never compare to a member of Radiohead. They even got a little funky when O’Brien triggered some mini dance moves. That came out in the cover versions, on the herbaceous drive by Ulrich Schnauss On My Own and especially on the groovy last encore, Labi Siffres I Got The … (the sample that gives Eminems My Name Is its beat), which even space for a drum solo

Despite his supposed nervousness, O’Brien appeared confident on stage and was in a good mood all the time and visibly enjoying himself. It may have been his first solo show, but it’s not like this is an open microphone night at the local Oxford pub. Although he changed the guitar for almost every song, it was a little different than he was used to. His entire crew, he joked, was about a quarter the size of Radiohead’s lighting team.

There were some people in the audience who were clearly thrilled to be so close to a Radiohead member, and O’Brien spent some time handing out handshakes and high fives and signing memorabilia after the show was over. If he comes back in May, it will likely be a bigger venue. Chances are, you’ll never see a Radiohead-related show that’s so easy and fun, especially in Toronto.

