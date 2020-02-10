RICKY WILSON / STUFF

Adam Lambert and Brian May – key elements of a sophisticated multi-generation music machine.

They promised to rock you and they rocked you.

Queen with the extravagant front man Adam Lambert entertained a crowd of 30,000 spectators – about a quarter of the population of Dunedin – on Monday evening under the roof of the Forsyth-Barr Stadium.

And they would soon be raising the roof, right after the opening of Now I’m Here, when Lambert and original member guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor launched a two and a half hour raid on their extensive back catalog.

RICKY WILSON / STUFF

Queen guitarist Brian May: His solo asteroid-themed guitar was a crowd favorite.

This included classics such as Killer Queen, Somebody to Love and Crazy Little Thing Called Love.

Despite the death of Freddie Mercury and the later departure of bassist John Deacon, the incumbent queen showed no signs that she would go through the application.

CONTINUE READING:

* Canceled pre-party for Queen Show at Odlins Plaza

* Queen + Adam Lambert announce three-stage New Zealand tour

* Oscars 2019: Queen + Adam Lambert opening ceremony with medley

* Wellington Review: Queen + Lambert choose it up to 11

“I have to say something,” said Lambert to the audience, who was mostly on his feet throughout the show, “I have to address the pink elephant in the room.”

“It’s true, I’m not Freddie Mercury because there is only one Freddie Mercury.”

Lambert claimed that he was just like the enthusiastic fans before him, but “up here in a really gay outfit”.

His eye-catcher in sequin dresses, his show manner and his vocal perfection corresponded more than the guitar magic of the astrophysicist Dr. Brian May and Taylor’s original drumming, certainly two of the livelier Septuagenarians that graced the stage at Forsyth Barr.

Dunedins Forsyth Barr Stadium. Our date tonight. A wonderful building, albeit acoustically a bit demanding! Nice if you like long reverbs !! Let’s rock it tonight guys! We have a little surprise for you … https://t.co/VYCUNNIYLO

– Dr. Brian May (@DrBrianMay) February 10, 2020

May, who once stepped on the stage with just one acoustic guitar, introduced himself to a friendly “kia ora” before admitting that his Japanese was probably better.

“I’m only 114 years old, but it’s the first time I’ve ever been to Dunedin. It’s a thrill.”

Soon he would delight the crowd with a long guitar solo that seemed to be conjuring up the solar system, and Lambert also had many striking moments – including a spinning Harley motorcycle that came out from under the stage.

Taylor was also at the forefront with his song I’m in Love with My Car, the B side of Bohemian Rhapsody.

He also had the opportunity to get to the top of the stage, delivering a breathtaking rendition of Under Pressure, where he and Lambert looked like they had the time of their lives.

And so it was with the crowd, especially when the breathtaking stadium images introduced one of the most famous songs in the world: Bohemian Rhapsody.

While these famous pieces are synonymous with Mercury, which is larger than life on the big video screens, Lambert ensured that they were given a new lease of life by giving each song its own unique vocal flair.

When the full moon shone over us, the We Are The Champions group started and took 30,000 fans with them.

It was big, it was crazy, it was damn great.

Long live the queen.