For seven seasons, which ran from 1977 to 1984, the extremely popular TV series Fantasy Island brought guests to a mysterious holiday island to live out their greatest fantasies. Ricardo Montalbán starred as Mr. Roarke, the resort’s mysterious and supernatural-minded overseer, who opened each episode with a cryptic warning that never showed what was expected before manifesting his guests’ wishes. There was often danger and sometimes even death. Fantasies could easily turn into nightmares. In other words, it’s a setup that’s ripe for easy customization of horror features. Unfortunately, Blumhouse’s latest version doesn’t offer much excitement or even horror.

After a mild cold, in which a frightened, battered woman runs for masked assailants on the holiday island of the same name, we are introduced to the five cores who think they have won a competition that gave them a free stay on Fantasy Island brings in. Mr. Roarke, now played by Michael Peña, his loyal new assistant Julia (Parisa Fitz-Henley) and the creepy staff welcome the Brad brothers (Ryan Hansen) and Brax (Jimmy O. Yang), Elena (Maggie Q), Randall (Austin Stowell) and Melanie (Lucy Hale). Guests are pampered with drinks and warm greetings before being whisked away to their fantasies. There are only two rules: only one fantasy per guest, and the fantasy must be followed to its natural conclusion.

The four fantasies that unfold are all of the bland, uninspired variety. A deep desire for vengeance on childhood bullying, making a fateful decision that provoked regret, a luxurious lifestyle, and a last chance to reconnect with a lost loved one provide a typical wish-fulfillment we’ve seen many times before , Neither of these stories tries to deviate from the course and try something new. Worse, there are no stakes or tensions. Just a series of numbers “Be careful what you want” with vague, threatening basics – emphasis on vague. We never really care about these characters and we especially don’t care about their tired fantasies.

Finally, the four central fantasies merge into a coherent story. However, the not-so-subtly predicted clues mean that you know exactly how it will end long before it culminates in an overly long runtime, just ten to two hours. What’s worse, when the third act finally arrives, the characters unite to turn into the flattest and most annoying horror clichés. Only in this last act is the director Jeff Wadlow (Truth or Duty, Cry Wolf) even seems to remember that this should be a horror movie at all. Mostly it is an ineffective character study of feelings of guilt that is laboriously empty until an absurdly crowded climax.

It is difficult to know who this new version of the classic TV from the 70s is intended for. Clever Easter eggs, dialogue lines and a ridiculously bad farewell moment are an obvious homage to the series, but everything in between is aimed at a very young audience. With zero stakes and far too much emphasis on drama, horror is a mere afterthought. That said, there isn’t enough horror to appease a budding horror fan, and what little exists is fictional and superficial.

Fantasy Island is the most boring tropical getaway you can take. It takes almost an hour for the characters to understand that they are finally fulfilling their greatest desires. Then almost an hour more falls into every single stupid horror trap that is possible. And yet, despite the intolerable length devoted to characters who behave irrationally, the plot is far too thin. It’s predictable, oh so boring and downright moaning. Especially the last act. In cheesiness, your eyes roll out of your skull.

Don’t bring your Valentine’s Day date to Fantasy Island unless you want to separate.