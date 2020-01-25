advertisement

The ranch is almost at the end of its eight-part run before Nick’s murderer is revealed.

In episode 7, Beer Pong Colt tells that the murder weapon was found behind Nick’s caravan. Shortly thereafter, Wilkerson shows up in the Bennett house and arrests Luke for Nick’s murder. It was his weapon that they found on the site.

Anyway, Luke didn’t kill Nick. Luke’s gun was in his car – the very car that Mary stole and redeemed for a quick drug fix. And we know that it couldn’t have been Mary who ended the ex-cheat’s life. She was back at the Bennett house and stole a hot shower and a few eyes.

After Luke’s arrest, Colt, Abby, Beau, Maggie and Mary gather in the kitchen. It doesn’t take long for Heather to come in and ask what happened. Mary tells her daughter that Luke is in custody, then Colt tells everyone that Luke is innocent. They have no reason to believe that Colt knows the truth – that is, until Abby nudges her husband and says, “I think you should tell them.” Colt shrugs, then Beau loses his composure. He knows something is going on and he won’t see his nephew in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. Then Heather throws in and confesses to murdering. “I did it,” she says. “I killed Nick.” Then she tells Mary exactly what happened.

“That night when I saw what he did to you, it came back every time he hit you or me or Darlene. I’ve been scared of him all my life,” she says. “I went back to the trailer to pack your things so you never have to go back there – and while I was packing I found a gun. And then Nick came in and he saw the gun and he came up to me and me didn’t know what to do, I’m just … “At this point Mary hugs Heather and grabs her.

“You protected yourself,” Maggie says to Heather. “I just can’t believe you had to go through this alone.” Then Colt throws in: “She wasn’t alone,” he says. “She called me right after. That’s why I was there and was arrested. “

The next day Colt visits Luke and assures his cousin that he will get him out of prison. Then he returns home, where Heather, Mary and Abby sit down with Jerry. The Bennett family’s lawyer tells Heather that it sounds like she defended herself, but the prosecution may not see it that way. But Heather is ready to take this opportunity. She will hand over to take Luke out of jail, and she won’t tell the police that Colt helped her stow the murder weapon and escape the scene. Jerry explains to Colt and Abby that he will be charged later if he surrenders himself and that he could be behind bars for up to two years. You can choose to remain silent, but if Colt is caught, the charges against Colt and Heather will be much tougher.

Colt finally decides that if he doesn’t come clean, he just can’t live with himself. The next day, he and Abby accompany Heather to the police station. She tells Wilkerson to speak, but she is too late. “Is it about your mother? Because we’re working on them, ”he says. “Mary admitted to killing Nick.” (Wait what?!)

In a recent TVLine poll, 11 percent of readers said Heather killed Nick, while 13 and 12 percent of readers believed it was Mary or Beau. Overwhelming 55 percent of voters believed that the rooster (played by fired former actor Danny Masterson) was back to save Mary from Nick’s clutches, but part 8 confirmed that Rooster wasn’t just considered dead – he’s dead.

What did you think of the ranch killer unveiling? Did you have a clue that it was Heather calling Colt in the premiere of Part 8? Meet the comments with your reactions – and discuss everything that didn’t work in the first seven episodes.

