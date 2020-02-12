SIMILAR POSTS

Three masked singer episodes, and someone has to say it: Why have the judges been wearing the same outfits since the season premiere?

Were all of these Group A fights shot in one day? Is the continuity of the wardrobe just a way to create visual cohesion before the show goes to Group B next week? Or does Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg really, really like this strapless number in chewing gum pink?

The world may never know. Anyway, let’s review Episode 3’s accomplishments:

TURTLE | The Green is a consummate professional who was seen during his performance of Shawn Mendes’ “There’s Nothing That Holds Me Back”. (Although thanks to Watch What Happens Live we know who he is definitely not.) In his interview, he noticed that he “improved” the choreography, and it really showed – even though the vocals never scored. This week, the friends and relatives of the singers (also in disguise) appeared in their information packs to give an insight into their true identity. Turtle’s 9th grade biology teacher said some general things about how he always loved to sing in class, but the more meaningful hint came from Turtle himself via a Valentine message to judge Nicole Scherzinger: “I’ll be the morning we got together have never forgotten. It was turtle-y awesome. ”(My guess: All My Children and Summerland star Jesse McCartney.)

MISS MONSTER | Miss Monster’s hairdresser was her friendly whistleblower this week; It was not surprising that he was only concerned with her “good hair”. Perhaps the props in his video were more meaningful: white socks and a bear on a clothesline and some camouflage. But her pinkness rendition of “You don’t own me” by Lesley Gore was strange at the beginning and consistently a kind of chaos. (My guess: “By fire” Chanteuse Chaka Khan.)

KANGAROO | I refused to join the popular theory about Kangaroo’s identity, mainly because I had never heard of Jordyn Woods and had made it hard to believe that a social media influencer best known for being a former To be a member of the Kardashian / Jenner retinue would have a deeply soulful singing voice. Still, I can’t ignore how all the clues fit: her father died a few years ago, she was at the center of a boulevard drama (see previous section on the Kardashian / Jenner entertainment industry complex) and she has a brother – just like the brother who This week appeared in Roo’s reference video and said, “When our family was struck by a tragedy, it was the glue that held us all together.” Incidentally, their rendition of Rihanna’s “diamonds”? Glorious. (My guess: The life of Kylies Jordyn Woods.)

WHITE TIGER | The almighty good Gronk, White Tiger, didn’t even try to queens “We Will Rock You?” Singing, right? If I were the exciting candidate this week I would be very upset to have lost against this guy. Thank god for this background choir. Notes included: a quarter, foam fingers like in sports games and a telephone with the handset off the hook. (My guess: Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski, former New England Patriots.)

THE UNMASKING | Miss Monster was chosen to go home, and when she was unmasked, she was unmasked as Khan. (Read what Khan had to say about her time on the show.)

Now it’s your turn. Respond to this week’s unmasking and let us know your current guesses about the rest of the singers in the comments section below!