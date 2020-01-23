advertisement

The line “Yeah, that’s not a good thing” is said only once during the premiere of Station 19 in season three. But really, it could have been repeated over and over again because a lot of bad, very bad things happened. Some of them seemed terribly bad for the future of the Grey’s Anatomy doctors involved in the winter finale of this series. Read on and we’ll go through them one by one …

TWO WEEKS AGO | Since “I Know This Bar” not only took place in the present (and came up at the point where Grey’s Joe’s turned into a parking lot), but also in the recent past (two weeks earlier), I will not go into events like this old story first because of linear reading. So … 14 days ago, Station 19 crew Ben and Bailey threw a party entitled “You have a baby fire brigade” just before Vic introduced her boyfriend Jackson to her boyfriend. Bailey was not only the first to learn about Jackson and Vic’s relationship, but also the point of attraction that swayed between Andy and Sullivan when the captain volunteered to accompany them. When he got away from the train station, he apologized for hurting her, but claimed that they could not break the rules and be together. Nevertheless, they fell in love, which also violated the rules, she noted angrily. “And you haven’t done anything to discourage it!”

Later, alone with Sullivan at the station, Andy suggested, “If Ripley were still here, he would probably tell you to turn the rules upside down.” Sullivan finally realized why he had put the brakes on: “That are you I want you to make me a battalion chief, but that won’t happen when we’re together. “She felt that he was more worried about his promotion than hers, and went to hell with her relationship. At home, Pruitt raged about his daughter about the situation she was in – or rather, the situation she had brought him into. “Your decisions reflect me and my legacy!” He roared. When he refused to follow Andy’s command, she stormed out. And of course all the shouting was heard by Maya, who should have been deaf to have missed it.

HERE AND NOW | In our current timeline, there was chaos after Joe’s car accident. The residents of Gray, Helm and Simms, appeared to be in particularly bad shape, and Casey, who suffered from PTSD, kept asking if a bomb went off. Although Ben found that the car was not petrol and therefore not a fire risk, the structural integrity of the bar was compromised, so he had to get everyone up and out as quickly as possible. The problem was that the back door was blocked by a cement cart. As the firemen from station 19 raced to the scene, Vic panicked when they found out that her “hot doctor lover” was in the bar. Ben and Levi treated the driver, a woman named Joan, who got around wildly when she was Don’s husband to the hospital so he wouldn’t die of a heart attack.

When Vic tried to figure out how to move the cement truck the fastest, he noticed that Andy was convicting her that she was worried about Jackson when her vagina was supposed to be a war widow after losing Ripley recently, right? So Vic explained how she was worried – Barrett Doss was making a damn monologue – and theorized that Andy was also grieving. (If only she knew …!) Little by little the firefighters pulled everyone together to push the cement truck out of the way, just so that it could be blocked by the incoming tow truck! D’oh! Inside, Ben had a distraught Joan CPR performed on Don and even attached an EKG paddle. Miraculously, they could restart his heart. After Travis got him out of the car and out of the front window to safety, Joan tried to release the seat belt with her craft scissors – just as the car jerked forward and she stabbed her carotid artery. RIP, Joan.

UNHAPPY ENDS | Nearby, an insane Taryn was chattering how to get out of it because Ben had a baby and stuff and made Warren admit to Jackson that he and Bailey hadn’t expected it. Just as the cement truck was finally being driven away from the rear exit, Blake began to choke and turn blue, and Bailey arrived at the scene. When she found out that her husband was in the bar, she tried to rank, but in this case, she didn’t have one. “DR. Bailey, you’re not my boss!” Dean had to remind her when he ordered her to stay behind so that she wouldn’t waste his time – time when she would be angry if he was in an O.R. would cost. When she was finally reunited with Ben, he tried to attribute her miscarriage to the stress of his job. It wasn’t that, she reassured him. Only, “Life sometimes scares me to death.” Right there with you, Miranda.

After all of Gray’s documents were brought to the hospital, Maya asked Andy to speak to her – apparently not really since the night of the big explosion by her and her father. While Andy stressed that she hadn’t slept with Sullivan, he revealed that the captain had torpedoed his budding romance over possible promotions. Armed with this new information, Maya immediately dropped Jack, who suspected that with a new fire chief who was soon to be named, hoped that if the promotions seeped away she could become captain. In the meantime, Travis Vic blamed Joan’s death and informed him that the deceased had spoken about her and her husband’s dog, Cleo. So they made a detour back to the train station so that he could feed the doggie. (I would like to say that when Cleo greeted Travis greeted me, I didn’t tear myself away, but uh … I can’t. The animals come for me every time.) Back at the fire station, Sullivan called Andy first for disobedience, then he ordered her to take a week off to find out how to pretend to respect him. Snap!

What did you think of “I Know This Bar”? Rate it in the survey below and then click on the comments. Did you, as promised by show runner Krista Vernoff, appear gritty?

