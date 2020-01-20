advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

There’s a terrible scene during Prodigal sonPremiere in the off-season, when a desperate Malcolm Bright smashed his thumb with a hammer. Intentionally!

And yet something else happens in this episode that Malcolm hurts significantly more – and that will sting you while, Read on for the details of “Alone Time”:

advertisement

Malcolm was captured by the Junkyard Killer in December and is now in a very desolate place in the dungeon. When the junkyard killer (whose real name is John Watkins, as we have learned) joins Malcolm, the two take part in some mutual puzzle games: Malcolm tries to profile his kidnapper and tells Watkins that he is only a product of his terrible upbringing is and Not destined to be a serial killer; Watkins counters that killing is his calling and he expects even Malcolm to become a killer if he makes a series of “attempts”. (Despite his best efforts, Malcolm cannot hide the fact that he is a little startled by the idea.)

During his captivity, Malcolm tries to get answers to the camping trip he did with his father and Watkins, including some long-awaited truths about the girl in the box. He even assumes that this camping trip will keep him in the basement of the cabin, especially when Watkins suggests that their location is “the place where it all started”. Unfortunately for Malcolm, he receives no new information from the girl; Watkins appears to be annoyed that she is a topic of conversation at all, and he tells Malcolm that his father eliminated the girl on her own, without Watkins.

But much more shocking messages come from their chat later. First, Watkins shows that Malcolm stabbed him in the side during the camping trip, showing a scar that was left from the wound – and Watkins stabs Malcolm (!), Who feels vengeful to equalize the score. Malcolm quickly becomes dizzy from the loss of blood, and his therapist appears to him as a “stress-induced hallucination.” He urges him to stop profiling Watkins and stop trying to suppress the suppressed memories of this camping trip. Instead, Malcolm only has to focus on survival.

Still, Malcolm is still amazed Why his younger self would have been driven to stab Watkins – and he’ll get his answer later, even though he is probably I wish the truth never came out. When Watkins comes back, he informs Malcolm that his father brought him on this camping trip … after kill him! Yes, Martin Whitly was apparently frustrated that the chloroform-soaked rag didn’t work as well at Malcolm as he had planned, and when his son started to remember things that Martin couldn’t risk coming out of, he decided to murder him.

When the men arrived in the cabin, Martin couldn’t survive the murder – and when Watkins tried to finish the job himself, Malcolm stabbed him and ran away. Today’s Malcolm claims he is not a murderer, and reminds Watkins that his whole job is to protect his community and family. However, Watkins believes Malcolm’s love for his family is his fatal mistake, as does Martin’s biggest blind spot. When Watkins picks up a big ax and is ready to do terrible things with it, Malcolm urges him to ignore the voice in his head that forces him to be a bad person. Almost happily, Watkins Malcolm informs about it Likes the voice; It’s actually part of it! And so he opens a door on the side of the basement and shows that he and Malcolm weren’t hiding in this camping hut. You are actually under Jessica Whitly’s house and Watkins suddenly seems to be concentrating on hurting Malcolm’s mother and sister, who are concerned about Malcolm’s whereabouts. “No place like home,” Watkins grins before leaving the basement and leaving Malcolm to his own devices.

As all of this happens, the FBI and the NYPD work together to find Malcolm, and they all feel that Malcolm is being held in the cabin. A reluctant Gil even visits Martin in solitary confinement and asks where Watkins Malcolm would have taken – and even Martin thinks the cabin is the answer! But the hut turns out to be a dead end and at the time of Malcolm Really it is too late. Watkins is already in Jessica’s house, chasing her and Ainsley with his ax through the dark rooms. (He’s clocking Ainsley at some point in the head, but her wound looks worse than it is!)

In the meantime, Malcolm gets another stress-related hallucination, this time from his father – and Martin is surprisingly helpful, despite the recent revelations he’s tried Murder his own son, He informs Malcolm that his hand is five inches wide, and the restrictions that Watkins placed on him are only three Malcolm also has to make his hand three inches tall. And he does it. By breaking his thumb with a hammer. It’s all very Saw, and be dreadful, But as soon as he pulls out of his shackles, Malcolm grabs a crowbar that Watkins left in the basement – that feels like a beginner’s mistake – and goes up the stairs to his mother’s house.

Just as Watkins approaches Jessica and Ainsley and chops through a bedroom door The glowMalcolm calls Watkins’ name out of the house and Watkins is forced to track him down. He returns to find his prisoner, but before he can, he is distracted by a large trunk sitting in the living room with the lid open – a trunk that has not been unlike Martin’s female victim over the years , Watkins seems almost fascinated by the box when memories of his traumatic childhood flash in his head. As he approaches and approaches the trunk, Malcolm hits him from behind with the crowbar, which he also uses to lock the box as soon as Watkins is thrown into it.

Malcolm then meets again with his mother and sister, who are understandably excited to see him. Jessica asks if Malcolm killed Watkins, and although the answer is no, he assures his mother that “he can never hurt us again.” And so it’s time for a well-deserved group hug.

OK, it’s your turn! What did you think of the first episode of Prodigal Son? Rate it in our survey below and post the comments with your full ratings!

advertisement